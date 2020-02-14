A brother of the “infamous” alleged leader of the Salford A-Team gang was arrested after swinging a BB gun in a downtown bar.

Barry Britton, 22, Stephen Britton’s sibling, was seen by other revelers to hold the unloaded weapon in the Revolution Bar at Parsonage Gardens.

He was knocked down by rugby members of the public and the gun was thrown into a sink.

It was later found to be an imitation, but described by a judge as “very realistic”.

“Members of the public in the night’s revolution would not have known it wasn’t the reality,” Judge Michael Leeming told Britton at Manchester Crown Court.

“Having a real or counterfeit firearm is a real public concern. Those who carry weapons must be punished.”

The court heard that Britton and his girlfriend had been in the bar around 3:30 in the early hours of March 31.

He was involved in a “disturbance” in which he was considered a “likely victim”, the court was told.

Britton then took the BB weapon out of his ‘man bag’ and held it for about 40 seconds.

When others saw Britton in the bar, he was “tackled rugby” and brought down.

Someone threw the BB gun into a sink.

First, Britton denied that it was a firearm and said it was a “cell phone or something else”.

But he pleaded guilty to having a counterfeit firearm in a public place prior to a planned trial.

Stephen Britton

The judge accepted that Britton had carried the BB gun for his own protection, rather than scaring anyone.

Britton’s lawyer, Jane Miller, said the family suspect had caught him in the middle of two belligerent factions in Salford.

She said Britton was at home and playing video games with a friend when the property was shot, seriously injuring his friend.

His brother Stephen Britton had previously been named leader of the Salford crime gang A team in two lawsuits related to the explosion of violence in the city, including the murder of Salford ‘Mr Big’ Paul Massey.

Ms. Miller said Stephen Britton was “somewhat notorious”.

Judge Leeming also sentenced Britton for a suspended parole after getting involved in a Fracas at Salford when he threw a bottle and swung a cleaver to threaten others.

The judge said Britton had “positive qualities” and “people like” him before he was detained for 13 months.