The Brooklyn native pays a high price for parking in a disabled parking space

Pietro Gozzi

A man from Brooklyn, New York, paid a high price for using his wife’s handicap license plate in a designated place for the disabled.

Last week, Ocala’s 56-year-old Pietro Gozzi was fined $ 771 in court in Sumter District Court after failing to speak out against another disability parking card and refusing to sign a quote.

Gozzi became “immediately confrontational” during a traffic disruption on December 14, according to a detention report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A proxy had discovered a white GMC pickup from 2012 that was parked in a disabled parking garage in Lowe’s home improvement store on the US highway. 441 in Lady Lake. A review found that the disabled sign on the truck was assigned to a woman. There was no woman in the truck. Gozzi admitted that the handicap number belonged to his wife.

Also last year, a 39-year-old Wildwood woman was arrested after using her mother’s disabled parking sign while parked in Wawa, Oxford. Her case is due for a status conference at Sumter County Court this week.

