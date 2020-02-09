Langholz, Bronx – An NYPD officer was shot while sitting in a police car.

The officer was shot in the neck and chin at East 163rd and Barretto St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police commissioner Dermot Shea described the shootout as “attempted murder”.

Sources say the suspect approached her, asked for directions, and then opened fire on the officer. The officer in the driver’s seat screamed once when he saw the gun and started the van, but was hit by a bullet. It does not seem that the officials were able to shoot the suspect back.

The officer’s partner then drove him to Lincoln Hospital in the van. According to sources, the officer is alert, conscious and talking. He is expected to survive.

Sources say the suspect has fled the scene. He is described as a 20-30 year old man in black clothes with a black hat and about 5’7 “.

The officer is an eight-year-old veteran who was assigned to Area 41. His identity has not been released yet.

