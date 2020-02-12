Neild has had lung disease for the past two years, and his condition has worsened since last September.



David Neild, the youngest British soldier to serve on the Trucial Oman Scouts (TOS) and headed the Ras Al Khaimah Defense Force, died on Tuesday, February 11, the night after a lung disease in the United Arab Emirates. He was 81 years old.

“It was his wish to live and die in Ras Al Khaimah. He loved the desert and would say he wanted his ashes to be distributed in the UAE desert. But we didn’t expect it to happen so suddenly “said Neilds wife Eileen Neild Khaleej Times.

“But I’m glad I lived here in the UAE and I’m still here to fulfill his dream.”

The couple have a daughter named Michelle, married to Sean, and they also live with their two daughters in Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah.

Eileen said Neild has had lung disease for the past two years and his condition has worsened since last September. “He went quickly down and down. He was in the hospital for six days in October and was mostly in bed and has been on oxygen cylinders since then.”

“His condition worsened and he was admitted to the RAK hospital last Thursday. He died on Tuesday at 7.49pm. It was quite a struggle for him.”

A long-time resident of the United Arab Emirates, Neild was 21 when he first arrived in the United Arab Emirates to serve with the British security forces or Trucial Oman scouts, as they were called, from 1959 to 1961.

“I was the youngest British officer who was ever seconded from the British Army to the Trucial Oman Scouts. I was considered a little strange. I was so young and didn’t speak a word of Arabic,” Neild had told Khaleej Times in an earlier interview ,

Neild, who wrote the book ‘A Soldier in Arabia’ in 2016, had the rare privilege of having a close relationship with the late sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan.

“I went hunting with him. He was a wonderful person. With him you immediately realized that you were in the presence of a very special person. He had a charisma about him and was interested in everything you say had, “said Neild in an interview.

Eileen told the Khaleej Times that her late husband regarded Sheikh Zayed as a father figure and that both men had a high level of affection for one another.

Neild was transferred to Kenya, Germany and Northern Ireland before again applying to return to Ras Al Khaimah. His application was initially rejected.

“The reason they gave was that I wasn’t Lawrence of Arabia and it was time to knock me down and make decent soldiers. Fortunately, I managed to convince them to come back sometime.”

“It’s a stupid saying, but the desert sand was in my blood and I wanted to come back,” said Neild in his earlier interview.

In 1968 Neild – then major – was transferred to RAK, which enabled the British for the first time to establish a military presence in the region.

Impressed by the young soldier’s efficiency and ingenuity in disarming tribal unrest in 1968, Shaikh Saqr bin Mohammed asked him to leave the British Army and command Ras Al Khaimah’s own force.

“Around this time Britain announced that they would withdraw. Shaikh Saqr called me and said he was going to form a small mobile force. I was 29 years old and there were much more experienced officers in the Boy Scouts. I was able to think do not resist forming a private army, “said Neild.

Until then, Neild was a lieutenant colonel and headed the RAK Defense Force. He was later commissioned to set up the Sharjah National Guard. After a small stay abroad, Neild and his wife settled permanently in Ras Al Khaimah in 2013.

“He always saw Ras Al Khaimah as his home and he had a real love for the people in the UAE. Now our whole family lives here and I would also like to continue living in the country,” said Eileen.

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a journalist by profession and a passionate humanist. Her crowded desk doesn’t show her mental state.