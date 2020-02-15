It may not be unusual for a British tourist to try Jhaal Muri on the streets of Kolkata, but it is quite rare for a British street vendor to skillfully prepare the popular Bengali snack for the people of Kolkata.

On Valentine’s Day, Angus Denoon stood in front of a restaurant called Ekdalia Rd in southern Calcutta and attracted customers all evening. Many of them already knew him: widespread YouTube videos, in which he sells Jhaal Muri on the streets of London, have already earned him low celebrity status.

At the invitation of restaurant owner Surojit Rout, who met Mr. Denoon in London in 2015 and has stayed in touch since then, he set up the shop, if only for one evening. This is the first time that the British sold his goods in India, although it all started for him in India.

“I came to Kolkata by chance in 2004 to make a stopover in Australia. The cheapest flight had a stopover in Kolkata. I came in the morning and left in the evening when I took the train to Darjeeling. It was the last day of Durga Puja and I saw people drumming (playing Dhaak) in front of the Sealdah station – that captivated me, ”59-year-old Mr. Denoon recalled.

The next year, Mr. Denoon, who had been a chef until then, returned to the subcontinent to study massage therapy in Nepal, and when he finished his course, he looked at two options. One was supposed to return to Britain as a healer, the other to Kolkata to make a documentary about life on the streets. The decision didn’t take long: Kolkata had already enchanted him.

Armed with a camera that he bought in Nepal, he came into town and stayed there for about three months to photograph the goings-on on the streets. Back in London, he showed the pictures to friends who were filmmakers. One of them happened to be making a film about street food, and she decided to shoot Mr. Denoon to demonstrate how Jhaal Muri was prepared.

“I went to the Indian market there and bought the rough ingredients. What I prepared that day was the very simple version of what I’m doing now, but the shoot was in the middle of the Friday market and I actually had people who came and bought the stuff, ”he recalled. And so by playing a Jhaal Muri seller, he became a real Jhaal Muri seller.

Hard life

However, life remained more difficult for him than for a Jhaal Muri seller in India: he had no home and practically lived on the street. What helped was that he had no family. Whatever he earned little was spent on funding his trips to Calcutta – he returned every year until 2014 – to make the documentary.

The turning point came in 2010 when he was invited to set up a booth at News International’s Christmas party in London. Already the next year, he distributed Jhaal Muri to prominent guests at the wedding of singer Lily Allen.

Today he has a home, “but I just live on.” The documentary he wanted to make in 2005 has yet to be completed. “I’m currently writing a book – about my experiences. I will publish the documentary along with the book, ”said Denoon.

Jhaal Muri is one of the healthiest snacks in the world. “It’s hot, yes, but hot doesn’t necessarily mean hot,” he said.

