SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Australian researchers said they found a breakthrough that could stem the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus.

The new corona virus is believed to be from Wuhan, China. As of Monday, February 10th, more than 900 people had been killed and another 40,000 infected.

There is still no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus. However, a discovery by some researchers from the University of Sydney could accelerate the development of effective therapies.

The researchers were able to grow living coronavirus cells. Until now, doctors only had synthetic cells with which they could develop and test treatments.

Researchers at the University of Sydney said living coronavirus cells would respond more accurately than synthetic cells. This will help doctors diagnose infected patients faster and more accurately, which will help curb the spread of the disease.

The discovery could also lead to more reliable treatments and vaccines.

