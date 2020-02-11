What do you imagine when you read the words “T-shirt bra”? Something very simple and simple, right? Nothing that makes us feel special and nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to fit or support. Just something that helps us in everyday life and that is not noticeable under our clothes. This is true; There are many t-shirt bras that perfectly match this description. But then there is this Natori bra.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is nothing more than our other t-shirt bras. It’s an upgrade and then an upgrade. This bra is so great that it has been seen in shows like Riverdale and in real life by celebrities like A-List Lady Gaga! There’s a reason (or a million reasons) why this bra has nearly 3,000 reviews, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.

Gaga wore this bra in black Mark RonsonClub Heartbreak Grammy After-Party earlier this year with fishnet tights and studded blazer, proving it’s fabulous with or without a shirt! This bra has become an instant favorite for so many buyers who say it is the most comfortable and the most beautiful bra they have ever owned. We don’t often see that “most comfortable” and “most beautiful” are used together to describe the same piece! Reviewers love how beautiful it is, but still offer a great fit that ultimately helps make their clothes look better!

A great bra means many things, and this ticks all the boxes. The straps must not slip or penetrate our skin. They should be in the right position so that we hardly notice that they are there! A great bra shouldn’t slip up in front or behind. That means we either chose the wrong size or the construction is bad. Not with this Natori bra! Buyers also say that this bra is perfect for eliminating gaps and overflows. The contoured cups keep us safely in place day and night!

We love the duality of this cult favorite bra. It’s a t-shirt bra after all, so don’t overdo it with crazy accents or details that cause strange lumps and bumps under our shirt – or chafing! The romantic details, such as the lace trim and the mesh overlay, still make it suitable for beautiful occasions. In fact, every day will feel like a special occasion!

This bra has a strap that does not penetrate our skin or cause pain. It has adjustable straps and a two-hook closure in the back. Some bras have three or more hooks to hold everything in place, but this bra doesn’t need more than two. This is definitely a relief for us as we don’t always have 10 minutes more in the morning to try to hook everything up evenly! Even if we did, we’d rather spend that extra 10 minutes dozing or having breakfast!

This bra has a wide range of sizes. This is another reason why thousands of shoppers claim to shop so they can wear it forever. Now is definitely the best time to start shopping. So don’t wait until the Nordstrom sale ends!

