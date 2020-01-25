The boy from Florida runs to the fallen Newport News officer Katie Thyne

advertisement

A boy from Florida ran a mile with the Blue Line flag in honor of the fallen police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne of Newport News.

Zechariah Cartledge, founder of non-profit Running 4 Heroes, runs a mile for every first responder cases. According to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page, the mission of the nonprofit organization is to raise money for injured first responders and pay tribute to those who die in duty.

A video posted of Zechariah’s run in honor of Thyne shows him seven laps around the circuit of his school, followed by two law enforcement vehicles while playing bagpipes.

After completing each run, Zachariah and his family present the flag with which he ran to the family of the first responder for which he ran.

