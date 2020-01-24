The boat readers versus personnel forecasts

advertisement

On Sunday evening (January 26), the biggest names of music gather in Los Angeles, California, for Music’s Biggest Night: the 2020 Grammy Awards. The all-genre awards show includes a number of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk-specific categories, which means that readers and employees of The Boot naturally have some thoughts about the potential winners.

Yola and Tanya Tucker are among the most prominent names in the list of 2020 Grammy Awards nominees, but Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay both also earned multiple nominations. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and others are also Grammy nominees this year.

So who do we think will win at the 2020 Grammy Awards? Below you will find the predictions of both our readers and our employees. Come back here during the show to see how our thoughts relate to the actual winners list.

The 2020 Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. A premiere ceremony takes place earlier in the day prior to the ceremony on television.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

2020 Grammy Awards: the boat readers versus staff forecasts

Best country album

readers: While I’m Livin ‘, Tanya Tucker

Staff: Desperate man, Eric Church

Winner:

Best Country Song (assigned to songwriters)

readers: “Now bring my flowers,” Tanya Tucker

Staff: “Girl’s not going anywhere,” Ashley McBryde

Winner:

Best Country Solo version

readers: “God’s land,” Blake Shelton

Staff: “Girl’s not going anywhere,” Ashley McBryde

Winner:

Best country duo / group performance

readers: “Speechless”, Dan + Shay

Staff: “Common”, Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Winner:

Best Americana album

readers: Walk Through Fire, Yola

Staff: Walk Through Fire, Yola

Winner:

Best American Roots Song (assigned to songwriters)

readers: “I don’t want to go on track anymore,” Vince Gill

Staff: “Black Myself,” Our Native Daughters

Winner:

Best American root performance

readers: “Far away,” Yola

Staff: “Far away,” Yola

Winner:

Best Bluegrass album

readers: ‘Toil, Tears & Trouble’, The Po ‘Ramblin’ Boys

Staff: ‘Toil, Tears & Trouble’, The Po ‘Ramblin’ Boys

Winner:

Best folk album

readers: Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Staff: Veranda, Joy Williams

Winner:

