Hi there BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We are here to convert you to Africa with your weekly serving of style. it is time for them BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you missed out there on our great website for African style, beauty and life in the past week!

Check out this post and click on the title links for more information on each article. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and also subscribe to our newsletter.

Prepare your wallets – Yvonne Orji only revealed the beauty products she swears by

Every must-see look from Selam Fessahayes Fall / Winter 2020 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week

# SMWxBNSTYLE20: Meet experts from the beauty industry on our Social Media Week Lagos 2020 panel

Issa Rae wears Balenciaga on the new cover of Cultured Magazine

Odio Mimonet’s SS20 collection “A Girl From OutHerSpace” is a wonderfully opulent ode to proportion & texture

You are invited! Presentation, pop-up shop and panel discussion on NYFW Fall 2020 by Orange Culture

WeLove: Issue 71 | An AsoEbiBella x BN Style Collab

Let’s face it, Cynthia Erivo won the red carpet at the 2020 Oscars

The in-flight skin care habits you need to maintain in 2020, QSkin said

Verdict: Didi Olomide’s Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week was more than fabulous

Drop everything – Wanger Ayu’s new collection has just landed

If you have classic style, you need pieces from the new Imaatu collection in your life

In Emmy Kasbit’s Conceptual Spring / Summer 2020 collection

This “Lady Shakara” collection will appeal to Nigerian girls everywhere

The ultimate style guide for wedding guests: Issue 16 | A BN Weddings x BN Style Collab

MUST SEE: Imane Ayissi’s breathtaking debut of the S / S20 show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

This is the Toke Makinwa way of wearing dramatic sleeves

Do like Mimi Onalaja and control your inner Bianca Jagger with this celebrity-recognized all-white look

Finally: Thanks to Jackie Aina, you can try out the soft glam trend on a budget

New York Calling: How to make the Big Apple, says Lydia Dinga

Step into Estares’ insanely fun trip to Los Angeles & Tulum, Mexico

The Kai Collective night-out look that you haven’t worn yet (but trust us, you will)

Treat yourself: 4 beauty gifts you could want on this Valentine’s Day (and definitely buy for yourself)

# Oscars2020: See Halima Aden, Tiffany Haddish, and all of our favorite Africans at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

The chic maxi dress you want to wear all year round

The best beauty looks from 2020 Moët A Night With the Stars

Jemima Osunde offered a look that perfectly matches your Valentine’s Day

The fun doesn’t stop there, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to learn more about African fashion and lifestyle!

The BN Style Recap: All trending style stories that you shouldn’t miss in the past week were first published on BellaNaija – Presentation of Africa for the World. Read Today!