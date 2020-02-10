An eyewitness described the shocking aftermath of the recent stabbing in Piccadilly Gardens that afternoon that injured two men.

Police said they were called to the area at around 12:10 on Monday to report an attack.

The M.E.N. assumes that two men outside the Morrisons office on the corner of Piccadilly Street and Oldham Street have been attacked and stabbed.

Police said one was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated at the scene for “minor injuries”.

Risha Lancaster, the homeless charity Coffee4Craig, went to the Morrisons to buy lunch when the incident happened.

Police said they were called to the area at around 12:10 on Monday to report an attack

(Image: Sean Hansford)

Read more about today’s stories here

“When I went in, two people ran away very quickly,” she said.

“Then three people ran after them.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“The three boys caught them and really put them in and kicked them in the head.

“I voted 999 for an ambulance.

Two people were stabbed to death in Piccadilly Gardens

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

“The attackers fled before the police got there.

“The two boys were on the floor, one screaming and the other with blood all over his face and head.

“He was half conscious, very dazed, it seemed like he had a head injury, so I went to help him first.”

“The other guy screamed that he had been stabbed, but I couldn’t really see that there were people around him.

“Then I found that the guy I was helping was also stabbed to the head.

“The blood seeped through his jacket, I pressed the wound and tried to calm him down.”

(Image: Sean Hansford)

“The blood seeped through his jacket, I pressed the wound and tried to calm him down.

“The police arrived first and took over.

“The attackers had fled.”

The incident, like many workers during the lunch break, triggered a major response from the emergency services.

“The police came first and took over. The attackers had fled.”

(Image: Sean Hansford)

The police state that this is treated as a “targeted attack” and that there is no risk to the general public.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Risha’s drop-in service has been operating on nearby Oldham Street since 2017, but is close to closing as the building they share with Center Point needs a major renovation.

A lease has been signed for a new building, but Coffee4Craig now has to spend around £ 14,000 on renovations.

Risha said employees and guests were happy to have moved in a separate incident a few weeks after four homeless men were stabbed, given today’s knife stab.

A man appeared before the court, accused of deliberately wounding and possessing a blade article in connection with the January rampage.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing

(Image: Sean Hansford)

“It’s getting more and more exciting,” said Risha.

“The guests are getting really nervous.

“There was also an incident recently where volunteers saw someone walking around with a machete on Piccadilly while on the way to get donations.

“We’re getting more and more customers who aren’t the nicest. It distracts from the really vulnerable people who really need help.”

“The move came at the perfect time.”

There are a number of road closures

The M.E.N. announced last month that the police had used increased stopping and search forces in Piccadilly Gardens after three stab wounds in a week.

An order under section 60 empowers officials to search people in a given area “for no good reason” and must be approved by a senior officer, assuming that “serious violence” can reasonably occur.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Today at around 12:10 p.m. (Monday, February 10, 2020) the police were called in to report an attack on Piccadilly in central Manchester.

“Emergency services are currently present.

“One man was hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Another man is being treated locally for minor injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing, although officials are currently treating it as a targeted attack. There is no threat to the entire community.

“No arrests were made.

“There are a number of road closures and the public is asked to avoid the area.

“Anyone who has information should contact the police at number 101 and quote 1199 from 02/10/20.

“Alternatively, the independent charity – Crimestoppers, anonymously, at 0800 555 111.”