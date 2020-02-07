The angular black house extends long and deep over the ridge of a raglan hill. Behind it stands a stock of old eucalyptus trees and in front of it there is a panoramic view of the port of Whāingaroa and its mighty bar with white top. To the west is the ancient Mt Karioi volcano. There is a lot to see: pure raglan mixed with Australian influences.

The couple Anna and Craig Fisher from Auckland saw the last year for the first time when the black house was up for sale. They came to an open house and just looked, thanks, because they already had a popular creek in the city on the west coast.

But they were captured by this bold, metal-clad house designed by Kris Wilson from Hamilton’s Design House Architecture for a raglan family 18 months ago, and it was looking for new owners. The house won three awards at the Waikato Regional ADNZ Architectural Design Awards last year, and Kris calls it the Eucalypt House.

Tessa Chrisp / NZ House & Garden

Angled wooden poles make a strong statement on the north-facing deck of the house, which is hidden under a tuft of eucalyptus. A large window with several panes shows the entrance.

Anna says: “It immediately pleased. We liked the light-flooded rooms, the natural warmth, the clear lines and the feeling of the art gallery.”

Craig particularly fell in love with the magnificent master bedroom suite in the west wing, which gives the impression of floating cantilevered over the slope of the hill. “I always liked being in a cantilevered box and the bedroom felt like it.”

He and Anna also admired how the huge, multi-part window in the living area magically framed the view of the harbor and the bar. Nowadays they know that the window, which resembles a London loft, also frames the moon at night. Once they bought the house, they called it Rākaunui, the full moon.

Craig describes himself as a late onset surfer. Anna was also enthusiastic, and 13 years ago she was drawn to Raglan because of the fine waves, fishing, paddling, mountain biking and the relaxed nature of the city. Craig is an accountant and consultant, Anna is a Japanese interpreter and guide. The city of Auckland was at home. Raglan was for family vacation.

The new purchase was an irrational decision: “I should be a very sensible accountant,” says Craig, “but we love this place.”

They quickly made it their primary home and arranged their work commitments around their raglan relocation. Her two sons, both at university, stayed in Auckland. Craig jokes that he and Anna left the house because their sons didn’t want it.

The center of her new home consists of an elegant kitchen and two living areas facing north. One of them is a sunken retro-style lounge from the 1970s with built-in seating and a wood stove. It opens to a sunny deck.

There is a dramatic, black-tiled bathroom, a guest room, and on the ground floor, which is cleverly hidden under the cantilevered master bedroom, there are two more bedrooms. There is also an enclosed outbuilding in front of the entrance for additional family and friends.

Both Ann and Craig have favorite parts of the house. For Anna, it is the master bedroom and how it looks west to Mount Karioi and the night sky. For Craig: “I love our library area with the great floor-to-ceiling bookshelves – you can never have too many bookshelves – and the manager, who was made by my very experienced brother-in-law Steve Denford. His work is art.”

The flooring is mostly mature Fiji Kauri and the furniture is a mixture of pieces from her previous raglan brook and some new acquisitions. A series of Hans Wegner chairs complements a sturdy table that was a gift from Craig’s mother.

Her colorful art achieves the gallery-like effect envisaged by Anna. Some of the works come from her artist mother Irene Denford, who now lives in Nelson. Below is a painting of Anna as a teenager in the water of Opito Bay, Coromandel.

In the open air there is a gallery of nature with sea landscapes, trees, mountains and a big sky. The wonderful, moody eucalyptus plantation is

the backdrop for everything. The trees rustle softly in the breeze, sway alarmingly in storms, stand still on sunny days and can be seen through many windows of the house.

Other plantations by previous owners on the 3.8 hectare site include Tasmanian blackwood, cypress trees and an abundance of macadamia trees. Craig and Anna say the macadamias bought the house by accident. On closer inspection, they found that they had about 200 trees, all of which were overgrown with blackberries, squid, and ginger. You have restored the orchards and are now harvesting a decent crop of nuts. Everyone asks what to do with them: “We’re still finding out,” says Craig. At the end of the day, he walks through the orchards, checking the trees, rat traps, birds, and recent plantings – or, if the waves are good, sneaking a sunset surf in Manu Bay.

Your next project is landscaping. This includes extensive native planting, and Anna is also planning a Japanese grove of cherry trees and camellias in honor of the country in which she lived and studied.

Craig and Anna say the best times are in their new home

Sunday evening when they don’t have to leave and Monday morning when the week starts in Raglan. “We want to be here.”

questions and answers

Best to find for the house: My $ 10 blue lounge chair and my summer sculpture from Xtreme Zero Waste, our great local recycling initiative. (Anna)

Tips for buying art: Buy what speaks to you and makes you happy. On-site support. (Craig)

I love this part of New Zealand: Because of the wild west coast, the surf, paddling and kayaking, beach and bush hiking, the view, the cafes, art, music and the community. (Craig)

The serenity of Whāingaroa port. (Anna)

A must for visitors: Pick up a bike from Dirk at the Cyclery Raglan and go exploring the city. Or visit the observation deck in Te Toto Gorge for a spectacular view of Jurassic Park. (Craig) An invigorating walk along Ngarunui Beach. Or fish and from the quay. (Anna)

Craig and Anna Fisher