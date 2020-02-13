SAN DIEGO (AP) – An aquarium in Southern California has successfully bred the rare weed sea kite, the lesser known cousin of the seahorse, which resembles seaweed when swimming.

The San Diego Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography said in a press release on Thursday that two weed sea dragons had hatched this week. This makes the aquarium one of the few in the world that successfully breeds unusual fish.

The babies with leaf appendages are less than an inch long and ate their first meal with tiny shrimps. The aquarium initially keeps sensitive creatures away from the public.

The hatchlings arrive less than a year after the aquarium at the University of California at San Diego has built one of the world’s largest sea dragon habitats, whose native populations off Australia are at risk from pollution, ocean warming, and illegal animals. Pet and alternative medicine trade ,

The 18-foot tank has 11 weed sea dragons and three leafy sea dragons that have never been bred in captivity.

The aquarium hopes to breed the two different types of sea dragon so that scientists can learn more about the mysterious species. Little is known about them because their populations are so small and in remote areas.

Since 1995, the birch aquarium has bred 13 different seahorse species that more than 5,000 young seahorses share with other aquariums around the world.

So far, only the weed sea dragon has been bred in captivity, and only a few times.

Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific was the first in the world to breed weed sea dragons in 2001. It also tries to breed leafy sea dragons.

