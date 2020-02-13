The Israeli Institute for Biological Research’s vaccine development department was just shut down when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to remain operational to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus strain, now known as COVID-19 is known to have killed more than 1,000 people, almost all of them in China.

A government committee had recommended that the unit be shut down, and steps had been taken to close the unit. The work of the Biological Institute is under the supervision of Moshe Edri, the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Threats (CBRN).



The institute does not specialize in the research and development of drugs, antibiotics or vaccines for worldwide use or even for the Israeli population. The official goal is to develop protective measures against biological and chemical weapons.

It operates an emergency vaccine development unit that hit the headlines after anthrax vaccine experiments were carried out on Israeli soldiers in the early 1990s. The Israel Medical Association (IMA) described the efforts as unjustifiable.

An external committee has been set up to examine whether and how the entire institute should continue to work with the Department of Defense over the past year due to management problems and disagreements. The committee has recommended that the institute make various changes, including stopping the development of vaccines.

However, the committee has not yet published its conclusions and they have not been presented to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

The work of the committee has not been carried out in coordination with the National Security Council, nor have strategic issues regarding Israel’s ability to function in emergency situations been examined.

Although the panel’s final conclusions were not published, they were already included in the institute’s work plans, and Edri had ordered steps to be taken to begin shutting down the vaccine unit.

Two weeks ago, Netanyahu called a meeting about Israel’s willingness to deal with the corona virus. Among the participants in the discussion was the head of the Biological Institute, Prof. Shmuel Shapira, who announced that the institute had worked out two possible directions for the development of a coronavirus vaccine. His announcement surprised visitors.

Sources familiar with the problem, Haaretz reported that Netanyahu, who did not know that the institute’s closing procedures were underway, was encouraged by Shapira’s announcement and commissioned the institute to develop the vaccine, while earmarking substantial sums for the project and the closure the unit’s units were stopped.

On February 13, 2020, medical personnel with medical supplies arrive in the Air Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China. CHINA DAILY / REUTERS

The Department of Defense said in a statement that “the Biological Institute has produced and continues to produce multiple vaccines as a medical response to bioterror threats. With regard to the committee, it has not yet completed its work and therefore no recommendations have been made to the assistant minister and of course not to the Secretary of Defense. ”

The statement added: “Following the Prime Minister’s instructions and after the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the Biological Institute is working vigorously and resolutely to pursue two research and development plans – a coronavirus vaccine to be administered as a preventive measure and antibodies to treat counterparties (the disease). ”

“The R&D plan for a possible medical response to the COVID-19 virus was presented to the Secretary of Defense,” the statement added.

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,367 on Wednesday, an increase of 254 from Tuesday, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) said. There were 15,152 confirmed new infections on the Chinese mainland, which corresponds to a total of 59,804.

Reuters contributed to this report.