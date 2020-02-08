His team of lawyers tried to determine that his net worth was zero considering his liabilities.



The Reliance Group chairman, Anil Ambani, was a wealthy businessman and now he is not the result of a “catastrophic turnaround” in the Indian telecommunications market. This was announced by his lawyers to a British court on Friday when they fought an offer from leading Chinese banks to get back $ 680 million from the Indian businessman.

The industrial and commercial bank of China Ltd., branch in Mumbai, China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China, had a summary judgment against Ambani in February for alleged violation of a personal guarantee for a loan to refinance around Applied for $ 925 million in 2012.

The 60-year-old Ambani denies granting such a guarantee, which results in a lawsuit by the High Court in the United Kingdom – the jurisdiction that was agreed under the terms of the loan agreement.

At a hearing at the High Court of England and Wales Commercial Department in London, which set out the terms of the “conditional order” granted to three Chinese banks against the head of Reliance Communications (RCom) last year his team of lawyers to determine this, taking into account his liabilities, his net worth was zero.

“The value of Mr. Ambani’s investment has plummeted since 2012. The Indian telecommunications sector in particular has been dramatically affected by the change in the government’s policy on spectrum allocation,” his defense said.

‘While Mr. Ambani’s investments were worth more than $ 7 billion in 2012, they are now worth $ 89 million and his net worth is zero if you take into account his liabilities … Quite simply, he was a rich businessman Now he’s no longer said his lawyer Robert Howe.

The bank’s lawyer questioned Ambani’s claims and repeatedly referred to his “lavish lifestyle,” which included access to about eleven luxury cars, a private jet, a yacht, and rent-free access to the exclusive Seawind penthouse in South Mumbai.

Ambani’s claim that he is personally insolvent is bankrupt. Has he filed for bankruptcy in India? “Judge David Waksman interviewed during the half-day hearing.

Ambani’s team of lawyers, including leading Indian lawyer Harish Salve, said no, followed by a brief legal referral to the recently passed Indian Bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Law (IBC).

“Overall, it can be said that Mr. Ambani was unable to pay nearly $ 700 million in court,” Howe said.

At the end of Friday’s hearing, the judge announced that he would announce his verdict later in the day.

The Chinese banks – China Ltd.’s industrial and commercial bank, the Mumbai branch, the China Development Bank and the Exim Bank of China – represented in court by Bankim Thanki, an attorney at law, who tried to find that Ambani was at best “in his judgment Truth-Conserving “was evidence in court regarding his financial resources.

They also pointed to a number of cases in which Ambani family members intervened to save him, despite Ambani’s defense under the names of his mother Kokila, his wife Tina Ambani and his wife Dr. Sons Anmol and Anshul in the form of loans.

“We have to seriously believe that his own mother, wife and sons cannot help him in his hour of need to fulfill a conditional command,” said Thanki, who claimed that Ambani’s evidence was lipstick-like on the collar, like the proverbial “glossy” one “in the sense of some” blatant “lies, despite the burden of proof that lies in his suitcase.

‘The brother of ADA (Anil Dhirajlal Ambani), Mukesh, is generally considered to be the richest man in Asia and is classified by Forbes as the 13th richest person in the world and by Bloomberg as the 14th richest person in the world. He has an estimated net worth of $ 55- $ 57 billion, according to the defense of the banks.

“Despite all of this, ADA has failed to examine in detail the possibility of financial support from Mukesh or another member of his family,” she says.

At the last hearing in December last year, Judge Waksman said he was “almost ready” to file a judgment against Ambani because he found the RCom chief’s evidence “inexplicably incomplete, implausible, and highly unlikely”.

“I think it’s very likely that his defense in the process will prove opportunistic and wrong. I think this is a clear case for a conditional order,” said Judge Waksman when he basically issued a conditional order to the Chinese banks.

The order means that after hearing the arguments about Ambani’s funding this week, the High Court will set a reasonable amount as an effective bail until a full trial is pending.

When the British High Court dismissed an application for a $ 680 million “summary judgment” filed against Ambani by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited on December 16, a spokesman for the RCom chief said, “Ambani was convinced that he will have the opportunity to submit the necessary evidence to the British High Court to determine that the allegation by Chinese banks is unfounded. ”

The spokesman said in a statement that Ambani was confident that his position would be fully confirmed as soon as all the facts and evidence were before the court.