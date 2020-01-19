The biggest names that are not in the WWE Hall of Fame

advertisement

Right from the start, we need to be aware that the WWE Hall of Fame is a gimmick that has no real purpose other than selling tickets to a show on WrestleMania weekend. Maybe it should be a real showcase of great talent from back then, but today it’s just a cheap show. I mean “cheap” for WWE. The tickets we have to buy have stupid prices. I’ve been twice. Never again. As a WWE event, however, it is the largest and most remarkable Hall of Fame in pro wrestling. Since WWE owns 90% of the history of North American professionals, I feel they have a responsibility to present and publicize key personalities who may have nothing to do with Vince or Vince Sr.’s wrestling empires. WWE cannot say everything about them and their revisionist history.

Well … it would be nice anyway. The company has done a good job of ensuring that all major sizes are represented, and has also highlighted some of the smaller files that have left an indelible mark on the industry. And Jeff Jarrett for some reason too. That being said, there are some names that still need to be added. In fact, there are so many that it is impossible to name them all. Instead, let’s put four in the spotlight that shouldn’t just be there, but should have been there years ago. Disclaimer: We omit some of the more notable names that come up when this topic is raised. People like Vince McMahon (doesn’t go in until he’s dead, as he ordered), Triple H (no rush), The Rock (waiting for the right time; he’s the biggest name left), Undertaker (same as the skirt), William Regal (still active in an on-screen role), Goldust (AEW) and Kane (still semi-active).

So, without counting any of these names, who’s left?

Owen’s omission seems that behind the scenes, more is happening than carelessness. He definitely had a Hall of Fame career, and I mean that even beyond Koko B. Ware’s incredibly low bar, Jeff Jarrett has to be hurdled to be good enough to get into WWEHOF.

Owen Hart was a master worker, a fantastic personality who was able to be a beloved baby face and a disgusting heel. That’s basically all Vince needs from an artist. Owen had charisma in the spade and was adored by fans and colleagues alike. The fact that he died so young and tragic was usually the motivation Vince needed to fund his induction and sell tickets.

What is the traffic jam?

It was probably the circumstances of his death. Dying in the ring because of multiple negligence, and his family’s subsequent lawsuit makes it a minefield to maneuver whenever Owen is mentioned in any way. I could imagine that he would have to spend half an hour on his life and that his death might not be worth it for Vince. It’s cynical, but … come on.

Speaking of non-American greats of the 80s and 90s, who have a connection to the Hart family. The British Bulldog has been a staple of WWF programming for several years, and although he never won the top championship, he was also IC Champion as that meant and won the title in SummerSlam’s main event at Wembley. The largest crowd in WWF / E history was present to watch this show (WWE will say WrestleMania 32 was bigger, but they’re lying). He is also the company’s first European champion, which doesn’t mean much, but is a factoid for the vignette. In nine out of ten cases, there is enough material to fill a three-minute tribute vignette, and that’s really all that WWE needs to get someone into the Hall of Fame. The guy who does the induction does the rest.

What is the traffic jam?

Well, the only plausible guy who does the introduction is Bret Hart and I just don’t know how many times Vince wants to come back so well. He already had Bret for his own introduction, he had to reintroduce him as part of the Hart Foundation Tag team. If you go beyond the statements about Owen, at some point it will be an elephant in the room if you keep getting Bret to initiate all of these people except for Owen Hart.

You can argue anything about what you want British Bulldog to do, and you’re right, but if the introduction is based on Kayfabe’s success rather than Vincen’s moody moods, he’s already there.

Christian should not only be in the Hall of Fame, he should also be there twice. He had a Hall of Fame tag team career at Edge and was the duo that emerged as champions from the first two TLC matches (as well as his predecessor, the “Triangle Ladder Match”). These three matches alone were enough to put all six men in the Hall of Fame. By the way, there are only three, but two of the three are still not wrestling (Matt and Jeff Hardy). The Dudleys are in. Edge is in. Christian is not in.

Why the delay?

Vince McMahon’s septuary moody moods; that’s the raid. The old man never saw Christian as a top single star. Sure, Christian won the heavyweight world championship, but at that time the belt was held by superstars like Jack Swagger, the Great Khali and even Dolph Ziggler. Back then it was a joke title. He competed as a major single competitor for a decade, won several championships and had many memorable feuds. Nonetheless, Vince would not have dreamed of bringing Christian to the level of real championship, and this dismissive stance is why he’s not in the Hall of Fame.

Here you say “but Koko B. Ware!” Or “but Jeff Jarrett!” After all, these guys weren’t top singles and they are there. And you would have been right, except for Koko B. Ware never pushed by anyone as a singles star, never thought of anyone as a singles star, and not entered the hall of fame as a singles star (he went in as a gimmick). However, Christian is constantly urged to get into the Hall of Fame. The more you push Vince to do something he doesn’t want to do, the more he pushes back, no matter how useful.

The shrunken old watery-eyed fart who once said that Christian’s face could be replaced with a big blue dot and it wouldn’t make a difference doesn’t want him to be honored in his fake Hall of Fame. That’s it. That is your reason.

This makes me angry.

Vader is an absolute legend. He is a Hall of Famer in Japan. He is a Hall of Famer in WCW. And although his WWF career was a bit stupid (thanks to Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, who never really “caught” him), neither his career in Japan nor his WCW are enough to put him in the Hall of Fame. Even if you only make his WCW career, whose history WWE has by the way, there is still more than enough to get him into the hall.

What is the traffic jam?

The fans asked him to participate all year 2017 and early 2018. If he had been picked up by WrestleMania 34 at the weekend, he could have said goodbye. Instead, he was skipped again for doing nothing with Vince, and Vince suspected that he was never anything special.

Now he’s dead

He died in the summer of 2018 and was never honored as he should have been. Hillbilly Jim left that year. Kid Rock went that year. Jeff Jarrett left that year.

But they couldn’t make room for Big Van Vader. Why? Since he worked for Vince, who decided to no longer be Vader (one of the most feared competitors in Japan’s history), his name should be The Mastodon. When that subsided, Vince also respected him. After Shawn Michaels tore him down in 1995, he was dead in the water with the WWF. Vince never “caught” him, so he assumed that nobody cared.

I cared.

Vader belongs in every pro wrestling hall of fame.

The end.

