Former stars Jillian Michaels and Heidi Michaels-Rhoades of The Biggest Loser have ended their domestic relationship and have reached a custody agreement for their two children. The couple ended their marriage plans in June 2018, and Michaels announced on Instagram that the two had split up some time before she released the news. Rhoades, a music manager, officially applied to end his domestic partnership in February 2019.

Michaels and Rhoades officially became single on January 16, according to new TMZ documents. Because of their custody agreement, their two children spend 60 percent of their time with Rhoades and 40 percent with Michaels. The two also agreed not to speak badly of each other in front of their children.

The couple are parents of Lukensia [9] and Phoenix [6]. Michaels adopted Lukensia from Haiti in May 2012. Weeks later, Rhodes gave birth to Phoenix.

According to TMZ, Michaels Rhoades will provide $ 2.4 million in advance for child support. It will pay $ 2,000 a month, and Michaels agreed to pay for children’s clothing, schooling, and extracurricular activities.

The former couple also shares their characteristics. Michaels will get her $ 5.8 million beach house in Malibu, while Rhoades will live in her $ 2 million house in Topanga, California. They also waived their rights to future spouse support.

In June 2018, Michaels shared a statement on Instagram confirming that the two had split up.

“You went through everything with me, so I’ll share some news with you … Heidi and I have been split for a while,” wrote Michaels, 45, at the time. “We have found that we are better friends and parents who live apart than staying together. Life and people change, but our love for each other and our commitment to bringing up our two children as an inseparable team remain. Thank you for always loving and supporting us. ” Feeling is mutual! ‘

However, it took until February 2019 for Rhoades to request the termination of its domestic partnership. A few months later, Michaels was seen with designer Deshanna Marie Minuto.

Michaels became a social media lightning rod earlier this month for her controversial statements about singer Lizzo, who campaigned for self-love and a positive body image. In a recent interview with Extra, Michaels defended her comments and said she was trying to highlight the “health consequences” of obesity.

“Here is the reality,” explained Michaels. “In fact, it was about The Biggest Loser and this show works today and I said I don’t think so because I think the world has become so PC that we have gone so far as to glorify obesity and … me think that’s where things can get unsafe, we deny the reality of certain health consequences. “

“There are two different stories,” continued Michaels. “A narrative is to love yourself, to appreciate yourself and – by the way – only from this place can you be healthier, mentally, physically … believe in your value and believe in your abilities, but where that comes in “Right, you” Regarding weight, your height, whatever you want to call it, it is your health, and to deny that there are serious health consequences if we are overweight is simply not a lie that I can tell am ready. “

Michaels regretted that Lizzo was involved in the conversation and is a “big fan” of her work.

Photo credit: David Livingston / Getty Images

