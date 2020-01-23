The bigger the gap between talent, the less passionate and intense the competition with South Carolina

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-02 08: 10: 30.0

Clemson is sitting on top of the rivalry and it’s not even close.

If you were lucky enough to face South Carolina at Williams Brice Stadium on Saturday, you might have noticed that the process was somewhat slow. Maybe even funny. Let’s face it, the rivalry between the tigers and the gamecocks is no longer as it used to be.

The route from the media park to the media entrance in the stadium is usually a fun one, a little insight into the background and traditions of Gamecock football. The tickets are always full of loud tailgates and fans, with music at high volume and with large TVs stowed on the tailgates of pickups. What is usually loud and loud was quiet.

The pregame even felt. The students were late and Clemson’s highly anticipated Walk of Champions was disappointing. Just when the Tigers locked their arms, the stadium PA started blowing up “sandstorm” to try and get the students excited. Some students turned away, some responded in the usual way, but most pretended not to care.

Except for South Carolina, which stopped an early Clemson ride, neither side of the crowd seemed to come into play. Let’s face it, the rivalry has lost its luster.

Yes, Clemson has won six times in a row and that’s part of it. However, South Carolina won five times in a row and the rivalry was stronger than ever. Why? Since Clemson was relevant on the national stage and won the ACC championship in 2011, he beat the LSU after the 2012 season in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl and after the 2013 season in the Orange Bowl. South Carolina is not on any radar.

Under Will Muschamp the Gamecocks were exceeded by the Tigers with 184-55 points. There were 56-7 in Muschamp’s first season, but for whatever reason, the 38-3 on Saturday felt that the teams were even more apart.

The tigers played hard early, but sometimes the focus was missing. They still reached more than 500 yards of the total insult and kept South Carolina at only 174 yards. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won 66 yards in just eight rushes, while South Carolina won 69 yards in 29 rushes.

A closer look at the South Carolina crime – Gamecocks’ only goal hit the 21-yard line from Clemson. The Gamecocks called a timeout on the 3rd and 9th and then ran a running game in the middle of the field to set their lone score. Muschamp waved the white flag in the first half, as a media member put it. The 21 was as close as South Carolina would reach the red zone.

This drive won 75 yards in 15 games. The other 38 games (yes, the Gamecocks only ran 53 games) reached 99 meters.

Much of the crowd dressed in garnet stayed at halftime, but after the Tigers struck early in the third quarter, the aisles filled as the fans headed for the exits. Many Diehards hung around, not because they were waiting for a miraculous comeback, but out of love for their school and the feeling of loyalty to the players.

For me, the talent gap is now greater than 2015. Clemson is represented across the board and will bring players like Lawrence, Xavier Thomas, Justyn Ross and Lyn-J Dixon back next season. The Tigers also have one of the nation’s top recruiting classes – if not THE top recruiting classes that come on board. The talent gap will widen in the next season. With all due respect to Muschamp and his employees, the gap between the coaches is very large.

The Tigers will be led to the ACC championship game and a possible spot in college football playoffs for a fifth consecutive season while the Gamecocks season is over. South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp made several moves on Sunday and more are expected. He has to hold onto the headliners in his recruiting class and convince several other players to stick with it. For the sake of rivalry, I hope he turns it around.

Saturday was subdued and lacked the usual passion and intensity. The rivalry is just not the same.

