The Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, an outstanding symbol of the greatness of the ancient Tamil civilization, is no stranger.

Regardless of whether it is the “curse” attached to the temple or the resistance of the center against the handover of the management to the state government in the 60s and 70s or the installation of the statue of Rajaraja Chola I within the temple area or that Fire and the resulting rush in June 1997, the temple was in the spotlight throughout.

This time, the Kumbabishekam (consecration) held on February 5 after 23 years provided another opportunity for historians, scholars and political activists from various camps to deal intensively with the double German – Tamil versus Sanskrit.

“I don’t remember meeting such a debate at the last Kumbabishekam in June 1997,” recalls T.N. Ramanathan, who was the district collector of Thanjavur at the time. “The recent controversy sounds new to me,” he adds.

R. Nagaswamy, an experienced archaeologist who has studied the temple for decades, emphasizes that when milk was poured (Paal Abishekam) in 1997, a verse from Thirugnanasambandar (in Tamil) was recited. “It’s in a video cassette that’s sold in the temple,” he says.

In line with the state’s popular political narrative, the language series is seen as another dimension of the larger debate – Aryan versus Dravidian. This happened even though Rajaraja Chola I itself worked for both Tamil and Sanskrit, which could be proven by inscriptions on the temple grounds.

However, P. Maniyarasan, an advocate of the concept of Tamil nationalism, believes that Sanskrit, like English dominates all areas of public life today, played a similar role, even from the Pallavas period before the Cholas lived. “We see it as a sign of imposition by external forces,” he says.

The essence of the controversy was whether the ordination should take place in Tamil or Sanskrit. In other words, it should adhere to the principles of the Agama or the Tirumurai, a 12-volume compendium of Tamil hymns praising Lord Shiva. While Tamil advocates claim that Tamil works are superior to what was written in Sanskrit, archaeologists like Dr. is superior.

The size of the Tamil work was never questioned. However, when it comes to temples in Tamil Nadu, they follow the Agama principles, which are nothing more than a set of regulations relating to all aspects of temples – from design to construction to sculpture and rituals. And they are in Sanskrit.

“The Agamas say that every ritual in a temple is not complete without the playing of Tamil hymns. To render Thevaram, Rajaraja had appointed 50 people known as Oduvar, ”says Dr. Nagaswamy. The agamas were developed around the 5th century AD and were an improvement over earlier and heretical systems known as Pasupatha and Kalamukha. They were written in Sanskrit, explains Dr. Satyamurthy.

At the door of the court

Not surprisingly, the language question reached Madurai High Court doorsteps. Fears were expressed that the event would take place, with Tamil being ignored completely. The court described the petitioners as “unfounded” because they claimed that the Tamil language was excluded. One of the principles of the Agama is the recitation of Tirumurai by Oduvars, as already mentioned, and the Tamil language was duly emphasized in the rituals, the court said.

The court also said that the petitioners’ allegation that the dedication ceremony and other functions of the Allies of the Great Temple have “only been carried out” in Tamil “so far” is “without evidence or an acceptable basis”.

A senior official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Department (HR & CE) says that not only in Yagasala and Mahabhishekam were various shrines reproduced, but for the first time Tamil verses were reproduced, even at the time of Kalasa Abhishekam (pouring holy water on the vertex structure of the temple tower).

Hours learned

Despite all the shouting that came in the run-up to the D-Day (February 5) inauguration, the event went smoothly and without harshness thanks to a combination of factors, including government efforts.

“Great. Fantastic.” So L. Ganesan, high-ranking chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a son of the floor, answered a question about the quality and status of the preparations. “The authorities apparently had every detail regarding those who came to the festival, discussed. For example, the arrangement for parking a car was new. As soon as my vehicle was parked in a certain place, a sticker with my car number was stuck to the windshield. The sticker clearly indicated that the car belonged to a VVIP “Says Ganesan.

Apparently, the state administration was guided by lessons from two events – the ordination in 1997 and the Athi Varadar Festival 2019 in Kancheepuram. 23 years ago, on the eve of the originally planned day of Kumbabhishekam, a fire in Yagasala and the subsequent rush resulted in the deaths of 46 people. The number of casualties was 107. The bursting of fireworks that caused the fire was prohibited this time. In addition, unlike the previous event, when an unremarkable committee was formed, a senior team of officers led by the Secretary General (K. Shanmugam) was formed.

The Athi Varadar Festival, in which more than one crore had participated in 45 days, had given the administration lessons in crowd management. Just when Mr. Shamugam checked the arrangements last Saturday, the Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy, who oversaw the arrangements for both the Mahamaham 2016 (Tamil Nadus equivalent to Kumbh Mela in the north of the country) in Kumbakonam and the Athi Varadar Festival, traveled there a day later. Current district collector M. Govinda Rao also had experience with religious events as he was a sub-collector of Kumbakonam during the Mahamaham.

There were complaints that the administration only looked after VIP and VVIP supporters and “let the common supporters down”. But Mr. Rao disputes the indictment and says that “proper zoning” has been carried out to ensure a “smooth transition” to different groups of people. The public had entry and exit points that were separate from those of the VIPs and VVIPs, which were 7,000. People were given the opportunity to observe the ordination or to have a Darschan of the presiding deity at the central shrine or in both places.

In the spotlight

The controversy surrounding the ordination also had a positive side.

This only allowed the media to see the event more effectively, as it would otherwise be like any other event, says P. Kangeyan, a San Jose, California doctor who took a break to visit Thanjavur.

The turnout itself seems overwhelming if you stick to the collector’s claim. An estimated 6.5 lakh people watched the event. The collector’s estimate is based on the number of people who have gathered at 30 viewpoints in the temple city, apart from those who were inside the temple grounds. “According to our calculations, about 10.5 lakh visited the temple in the five days from February 1,” says Rao.

More interesting than the arrangements is the discussion of how often the temple had Kumbabishekam.

Officially, and even according to a group of scholars, the last was the sixth, with the previous cases being 1010, 1729, 1843, 1980, and 1997. In deviation from this view, Dr. Nagaswamy, based on inscriptions on the temple that this is even the case, There were four such events in the 17th and 19th centuries.

The focus on the Great Temple should not end with the consecration, as the monument must be viewed from different angles. Dr. Sathyamurthy, who has examined the structural stability of the temple in his own way, says that the meteorological department and geological survey of India have recorded at least 10 magnitude 5 and 6 earthquakes more on the Richter scale and on the southern scale in the past approximately 200 years Peninsula as an epicenter.

Several Chola monuments, including the Brihadeeswara Temple, had resisted them.

He pointed out how technical features had protected the temple from external gravitational forces for over 1,000 years, and claimed that various precautions taken by modern architects and experts in the field of seismology to protect the roof and supporting structure were followed are also the superstructure of the temple. “Modern architects have to study the temple more closely and learn various scientific formulas that have been applied,” says the experienced archaeologist. Such research would make more sense for society than a public discourse based on predictable principles.

And that would the Chola monument, like the historian K.A. Nilakanta Sastri, “a masterpiece that represents the flood brand of South Indian architecture”.