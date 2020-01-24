The big 12-SEC Challenge gives both leagues the chance to impress National Sports

advertisement

The Southeastern Conference didn’t do much to improve its reputation in the first two months of the season.

There is a chance to redeem yourself this weekend.

advertisement

The SEC has plenty of ways to get noticed on Saturday during the Big 12 / SEC Challenge, especially when Florida hosts Kansas as the host of Baylor and Tennessee No. 3.

“I think Saturday is great for our league – a great opportunity for our league,” said Florida coach Mike White.

Other Big 12 / SEC Challenge matches include Iowa State at No. 16 Auburn, Missouri at No. 14 West Virginia, LSU in Texas, Mississippi State in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State in Texas A&M, TCU in Arkansas, Kansas State in Alabama and No. 15 Kentucky at No. 18 Texas Tech.

Although the Big 12 with Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State don’t seem to be as deep as usual this season, four of the league’s 10 members in the Associated Press are Top 25: Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, and Texas Tech. The only ranked SEC teams are Kentucky and Auburn.

The Big 12 have three of the top seven teams in the NET leaderboard, which is used as an assessment tool in the selection of NCAA tournaments: Baylor (2nd), Kansas (3rd) and West Virginia (7th). The only SEC team that ranks 24th in the NET ranking is Auburn (18th).

The SEC is 17-19 and the Big 12 is 18-23 in non-conference games against Power Five Leagues and the Big East. The Big 12 has a 4-1 record against the SEC in Saturday’s matchups.

Now both leagues have the opportunity to clear up perceived misunderstandings about their conferences.

The Big 12 can show that it is lower than the records of its lower teams suggest. Texas tech coach Chris Beard says it is presumptuous to assume which Big 12 teams are the strongest at this point in the year.

“I think it’s too early for that,” Beard said. “I think every team in the Big 12 is still in a fight. I couldn’t even start thinking about who the best teams are. “

Other important information for the Big 12 / SEC Challenge:

SUSPENSIONS THAT INFLUENCE KANSAS

De Sousa was suspended indefinitely by Kansas coach Bill Self and was given a 12-game ban by the Big 12. The Big 12 suspended McCormack for two games.

“Obviously it’s embarrassing,” Self said of the incident. “You can’t be proud of that.”

The game LSU-Texas brings together former VCU colleagues Will Wade and Shaka Smart. Wade, now an LSU trainer, worked for Smart’s VCU staff from 2009 to 2013 before becoming Chattanooga’s head coach. When Smart took over the Texas program, Wade took over as VCU trainer.

“I wouldn’t be in coaching if he wasn’t,” said Wade. “I would definitely not be a head coach.”

In this match, Smart has to deal with a lot of criticism after an embarrassing 97: 59 loss to West Virginia in Texas.

“Obviously, the game in West Virginia was a real setback,” said Smart. “We have to understand again what will make us successful.”

The Big 12 won four of the previous six challenges with the SEC, including a 6-4 lead last year. The SEC’s only win came in 2018. The two conferences had a 5-5 draw in 2017.

Because the SEC has 14 teams and the Big 12 has 10 members, four SEC teams are excluded from this event each year. While the other SEC teams will face Big 12 programs on Saturday, Georgia will host Mississippi and South Carolina Vanderbilt.

Trainers and support staff from the SEC and the Big 12 will wear the Mike Slive Foundation pins on Saturday to honor the former SEC officer, who retired to fight prostate cancer in 2015. Slive died in 2018 at the age of 77.

The Mike Slive Foundation fights prostate cancer by raising public awareness and research funding.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement