The best weekend events in Toronto: January 24-26

Found Footage Festival

VHS is now an experience on a large screen. The outdated format receives a loving tribute to the comedian of Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett from Brooklyn, devoted to unique video oddities from thrift stores and sale of estates. The 15-year anniversary edition of the Found Footage Festival takes two nights in Toronto and will include sparkling segments such as the Miss Miss Junior America Wisconsin from 1987, the training video Skiercise !, video from a snake factory in Windsor, Ontario and Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Kat . The hosts provide live commentary on the clips and provide updates where they are on the camcorder era screen.

January 24-25. Royal cinema. 20 hours $ 20 foundfootagefest.com/tour.

The Art, Architecture, Design Film Festival

Screen with design documents during the tail of the design week. View more DesignTO picks here.

Until January 26. Hot Docs Cinema. $ 17, pass on $ 99. hotdocscinema.ca/aadff.

Midsummer night’s dream

Theater Rusticle’s imaginative production of the Bard’s timeless comedy ends this weekend – reportedly the company’s latest production ever -. It has been sold out shortly after opening, but you can try to get on a waiting list or grab snag rush tickets.

Until January 26. Friends in bad times. $ 25- $ 30. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Expanding the frame: 40 years of TPW gallery

Photo exhibition looks back at the influential gallery of Toronto.

January 24 to April 5. Ryerson Image Center. ryersonimagecentre.ca.

ROM After Dark

The Royal Ontario Museum renews its Friday Night Live social series and organizes a Chinese New Year party with a moon theme. Read more here.

January 24. 7-11: 30 a.m. $ 24- $ 30. rom.on.ca/rad.

Winter openings for power stations

Major solo exhibitions by emerging international artists Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa and Dawit L. Petros open in the contemporary waterfront art gallery.

January 25 to May 10. Opening party 8-11 pm on January 24. Thepowerplant.org.

AGO All hours

R&B talent al l i e headlines block party inspired by the Danish concept of hygiene all day long.

January 25. Art Gallery of Ontario. 10.30 am – 10 pm, all ages. Free with $ 25 entry / pass. ago.ca/allhours.

Skate for our friends

Skating party and fundraising for the Red Cross Australia to help the relief efforts of the Down Under group, where devastating forest fires have been burning for weeks.

January 25. Harbourfront Center (Natrel Rink). 4-7 hours. Pwyc donations. 647-508-1777.

Night of ideas

Annual art event late at night examines what it means to live.

January 25. Art Museum in U from T. 5 p.m. – 2 p.m. Free. artmuseum.utoronto.ca.

The group of seven out of 100

McMichael’s Canadian Art Collection marks the centenary of landscape painters.

January 26 – December 26. 10 am – 4 pm. $ 15- $ 18. mcmichael.com.

Black Gold: what will you do when the world is on fire?

Roberto Minervini’s intimate document about African working-class workers in New Orleans screens as part of the Royal Gold Black series. Subject Judy Hill does a Skype Q&A.

January 26. Royal Cinema. 4 pm. $ 12. eventbrite.ca.

Kickoff brunch 2020 in the month Black History

Toronto International Film Festival artistic director Cameron Bailey provides the keynote address at the annual event of the Ontario Black History Society.

January 26. Beanfield Center at Exhibition Place. Afternoon-4 p.m. $ 95- $ 135. Pre-register. blackhistorysociety.ca.

Marjorie Prime

The esteemed actor Martha Henry plays the lead role in this play about an octogenarian and a robot.

In previews from January 26 at the Coal Mine Theater. See list.

