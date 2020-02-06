Keita Morimoto

Two years ago, Keita Morimoto was exploring Toronto at a magical hour. Now the Edward Hopper-influenced Toronto painter is playing Garden Of Light, a new series of paintings that capture the interplay of light in nighttime street landscapes in the West End of Toronto. The centerpiece of the show is considered his most ambitious work to date: an 8 x 18-foot triptych with a view of downtown Toronto from a skyscraper to the east.

February 6th to 29th at the Nicholas Metivier Gallery. Opening reception on February 6th from 6pm to 8pm. Free. metiviergallery.com.

MOCA’s winter opening

The West End Art Museum shows works by Carlos Bunga, Sarah Sze, Megan Rooney and Shelagh Keeley.

Until May 10th. $ 5- $ 10. moca.ca.

143 (I love you)

Eight Toronto-based black artists explore manifestations of love with a photo show at Union Station. You can find more tips on Black History Month here.

Until March 28th. Union Station. Reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. torontounion.ca.

Mother’s daughter

Soulpepper’s last episode of Hennig’s Queenmaker series ends this weekend.

Until February 9th. Young center for the performing arts. $ 25- $ 98. Soulpepper.ca.

Winter air exhibition

Experience 21 cocoon light installations.

Until March 29th. Ontario Place. 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free. ontarioplace.com.

EOB

Radioheads Ed O’Brien warms up for a large-scale tour with an intimate appearance in the Great Hall.

February 7, 8 p.m. Sold out. ticketmaster.de.

Metronomy, Charlotte Adigéry

The British pop group plays with the up-and-coming Belgian-Caribbean pop musician.

February 8th. Danforth Music Hall. 7pm $ 35. ticketmaster.de.

Jeremy Dutcher: Unplugged

The composer and opera tenor, who won the Polaris Prize, shows an intimate show at the Aga Khan Museum.

February 8, 8 p.m. $ 30- $ 40. Agakhanmuseum.org.

Until we are free

Black Lives Matter – Toronto publishes a book reflecting on the activist movement.

February 9th. Lula lounge. 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Free. fb.com/blacklivesmatterTO.

92nd Academy Awards

The Royal, Paradise Theater, Hot Docs and others host Oscar viewing parties. View a summary of the events here.

February 9th. Different venues. Free and with a ticket.

