Your friends, your mother and even your doctor encourage you: “Take time for yourself!” But between your work, your housework, the pastime with your children and the pastime for your marriage, it can be impossible to take your time yourself ,

Where does “ego time” fit in the schedule? And if you manage to free up one hour a week, how can you make the most of this precious time? How can you avoid feeling guilty if you leave your husband and children behind while doing something you think is unnecessary?

Start small

It’s worth putting time for yourself on the to-do list. As soon as you have found out what is really important to you and what advantages this has for your private and family life, a break is natural.

How do you use this time next? You have to get to know each other well. Find out what makes you happy and what puts you in a good mood. This can range from fitness training to reading a good novel, volunteering, prayer to dinner with friends.

Eline Landon, author of a book in French on “maternal burnout” (“Burnout maternal et épuisement spirituel”), advises mothers to first aim at “humble beginnings”, such as drinking coffee on the couch or going for a walk around the house to breathe, read a chapter of a book that you started long ago and have not yet finished, take a shower, or devote a little time to prayer.

“The essential thing is to find out how best to take a break and find my inner ‘heaven’, a time of rest that allows me to reconnect with my deepest self, repeatedly on the same day or week where the present is from Jesus is to continue on the path in peace, ”she explains.

There are two important conditions for this time to take a real break – that it is regular and a source of peace:

No fault!

Your loved ones also benefit from this “first time”. Without her, you risk becoming an overwhelmed mother or a woman who is always in a bad mood.

Laetitia Pouliquen, another French writer on women’s issues, says: “What are we going to do first today? It is important for me to put God as much as possible in the foreground. Secondly, I take care of myself: in order for the cup to overflow, it must be full. I take the time to put on my makeup, eat a good breakfast … “

In order to be able to give good things to others, a woman and a mother must also accept these things for themselves.

The inexhaustible source: Jesus Christ

Is relaxation enough for full development? For Christians, it can be a particularly rich and calming source of strength to regularly take time for a personal conversation with Jesus.

Through prayer we establish a strong connection to the one who can do everything. The author Éline Landon asks each mother to express the feelings she feels as Jesus expressed them to God, his father.

“Jesus also expresses feelings: He also cries, he also gets angry in the temple. But there is always peace in the relationship he has with his father. “ She says. It also encourages us to “open our hearts with our feelings and emotions. Jesus understands them and will fix them and bring us to peace. “

We can start with a few minutes of prayer every day when we think of Jesus during the day, like little arrows of love that are shot towards the Creator. We can also join prayer groups with other mothers and invite participants, for example, once a week to entrust their children to the Lord with other mothers.

As you grow in your spiritual life, you can set a time for daily prayer or go to mass during the week. Sometimes you will find retreats specifically for women and mothers that offer two or three days of intense spiritual renewal. Such activities allow us to charge our batteries and spend time as close to the Lord as possible.

If you take the time, especially to rest and refresh yourself spiritually, you can give your family the best with a happy heart. It may seem difficult to take the time or it is not intuitive to take the time to love your family better, but it will always be worth it.