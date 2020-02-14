Sofia Matias

February 14, 2020

From the PlayStation 4 to the Nintendo Switch, you will find all the games that we absolutely want to play this year

The year may have started, but the video game release schedule has barely warmed up. The beginning of the new decade doesn’t look too shabby when it comes to games on all platforms, from meme-inducing games to highly anticipated open worlds full of possibilities. Here’s what to expect.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)

As one of the most popular franchise companies in the Nintendo squad, the new edition of the life simulation game takes place on a desert island. Players can explore and develop a community.

ETA: March 20. Pre-orderable on Amazon.

Doom Eternal (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

Follow-up to Doom 2016 when the Doom Slayer tries to save humanity from extinction. Doom Eternal returns to its origins with an aesthetic drawing from the early games that is considered one of the pioneering first person shooter franchises.

ETA: March 20. Pre-orderable on Amazon, including an exclusive steel poster.

Half-life: Alyx (PC)

After some uncertainties regarding the release date, the VR rate of the half-life franchise is finally confirmed as the spring start. The first person shooter will put fans back in the fight against the Combine 13 years after the release of Half-Life 2: Episode Two.

ETA: March 23

Resident Evil 3 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

In a year of full return to popular franchise companies, CAPCOM is relaunching one of its most popular features: Resident Evil 3 from 1999. The game features third-person shooter gameplay instead of fixed camera angles and also features an online multiplayer Mode.

ETA: April 3. Pre-orderable on Amazon.

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

The Final Fantasy series has an almost endless number of games, but the most popular of all is the comeback of the PS4. In addition to the obligatory shiny new graphics, this remake also replaces the classic turn-based battles with a hybrid real-time system.

ETA: April 10th. Pre-orderable on Amazon, including an exclusive theme.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Skyrim’s opening scene has become a popular meme, so the latest expansion of Elder Scrolls Online could bring us a worthy sequel to “You’re finally awake”. Greymoor opens west of Skyrim with the aim of overthrowing a vampire lord and is sure to be a hit.

ETA: May 18 (PC), June 2 (PS4 / Xbox)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4)

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog action adventure game is just around the corner. Ellie takes place five years after the first game and takes center stage as it seeks justice and closure.

ETA: May 29th. Pre-orderable on Amazon.

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The reception for early footage was mixed, but the Marvel action adventure game could deceive us all. Kamala Khan takes on the task of reassembling the powerful Avengers after a tragic event, giving players the choice of becoming a single player or taking their adventure online.

ETA: September 4th. Pre-orderable on Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

From the creators of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk came out in 2077 with the announcement of Keanu Reeves’ participation in the project. The anticipation for this dystopian visual wonder from the first person has been great ever since.

ETA: September 17th. Pre-orderable on Amazon, including an exclusive Steelbook.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)

The world’s most popular MMORPG has announced the release of its eighth expansion pack. The level system will be redesigned as druids, magicians, paladins and more explore the world of the shadow lands.

ETA: TBC

Halo Infinite (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

The Xbox flagship will launch a new edition to prepare for the next generation of the Microsoft console. The sixth halo game, Halo Infinite, welcomes Master Chief back into a more central role.

ETA: TBC

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

The sequel to the 2004 action role-playing game follows a vampire shot during a villainous vampire terrorist act. After 16 years, there is still no final release date as Hardsuit Labs tries to avoid the incorrect start of the original game.

ETA: TBC

Guard Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC)

All good things come in threes, some say, and Watch Dogs series fans will definitely hope this is true before the release of Watch Dogs: Legion. However, this is not an isolated case as the game offers the possibility to control multiple characters.

ETA: TBC

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox One, PC)

Eager fans searched for invitations early 14 years after the launch of Flight Simulator X to test the new features of this flight simulation game. The game will draw from real-world weather data and photo-realistic 3D images based on data collected by Microsoft that will cover every part of the planet.

ETA: TBC