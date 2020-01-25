The best time to buy something in 2020: a master list

advertisement

It’s a new year and countless sales are around the corner.

Learn how to save money and plan your purchases for 2020 here. We have listed the best products you can buy each month, as well as the holidays when you make big sales.

January

With a new page in the calendar comes a new start for sales. These items are discounted in January:

advertisement

Sheets and bed linen. Department stores sell bed linen and linen in January with high discounts on bed linen and towels.

Department stores sell bed linen and linen in January with high discounts on bed linen and towels. Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to stay in shape. Expect the sale of fitness equipment and clothing in sports stores to be in abundance.

Retailers know you want to stay in shape. Expect the sale of fitness equipment and clothing in sports stores to be in abundance. TV and electronics, Just before the Super Bowl, retailers usually discount TVs and other home theater essentials.

Mark your calendar: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 20th.

Freebie Day: National Spaghetti Day is January 4th.

February

It’s the month of love and gift giving, but February may be a better time to buy important things for yourself than jewelry for your loved ones. Options include:

TV. TV sales go from January to February. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the best times to buy a new TV.

TV sales go from January to February. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the best times to buy a new TV. Winter Product. With the end of winter, retailers will try to unload supplies of cold weather products. Look for clothing and winter sports equipment sales.

With the end of winter, retailers will try to unload supplies of cold weather products. Look for clothing and winter sports equipment sales. Household goods. Expect retailers to do house and clothing sales on Presidents Day and the weekend before the holiday.

Mark your calendar: Super Bowl is February 2nd and Presidents Day is February 17th.

Freebie Day: National Frozen Yogurt Day is February 6th.

March

There isn’t a big shopping vacation in March, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a shortage of sales. Look for offers for these products:

Control software. Retailers prefer to discount tax items in March before the tax day in April.

Retailers prefer to discount tax items in March before the tax day in April. Grills. Buy your summer barbecue accessories in March to avoid the price hike when summer comes.

Buy your summer barbecue accessories in March to avoid the price hike when summer comes. Essentials for St. Patrick’s Day. Around St. Patrick’s Day, online retailers and department stores generally offer green clothing, party supplies and jewelry at a special price.

Mark your calendar: St. Patrick’s Day is March 17th.

Freebie Day: The Pi Day is March 14th.

April

April has its fair share of spring deals and discounts, including:

vacuum cleaner , Buying a vacuum cleaner is not the most exciting purchase, but it is less painful if you take advantage of a spring cleaning sale. Look out for discounts in department stores and at manufacturers like Dyson.

, Buying a vacuum cleaner is not the most exciting purchase, but it is less painful if you take advantage of a spring cleaning sale. Look out for discounts in department stores and at manufacturers like Dyson. Tax issues , Every year, retailers and restaurants try to reduce the tax day burden of discounts and freebies for services such as shredding. Look out for these in mid-April.

, Every year, retailers and restaurants try to reduce the tax day burden of discounts and freebies for services such as shredding. Look out for these in mid-April. Easter sweets. The days after the Easter holidays will be filled with discounts on sweets, plastic eggs, soft toys and much more.

Mark your calendar: Easter is April 12th.

Freebie day: Tax day is April 15th.

can

April showers bring May flowers – and then sales also blossom. Here are some points to buy this month:

Spring clothing. By May, retailers will discount spring clothing that has been hanging on shelves for a month or two.

By May, retailers will discount spring clothing that has been hanging on shelves for a month or two. Furniture. Three of the biggest blowout shopping days are Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. The commemoration day is in May, so look for furniture and home decor discounts in large stores.

Three of the biggest blowout shopping days are Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. The commemoration day is in May, so look for furniture and home decor discounts in large stores. Small kitchen appliances. Use the May discounts as an opportunity to buy small kitchen appliances such as coffee machines and mixers. These products are usually included on Memorial Day sales and are great wedding gifts.

Mark your calendar: Mother’s Day is May 10th and Remembrance Day is May 25th.

Freebie Day: National Hamburg Day is May 28th.

June

June may be one of the shorter months of the year, but there is no shortage of ways to do business. Smart purchases include:

Lingerie. Buy underwear in June. This is when, for example, it is known that the famous semi-annual sale is taking place in Victoria’s Secret. The sale usually takes place in December.

Buy underwear in June. This is when, for example, it is known that the famous semi-annual sale is taking place in Victoria’s Secret. The sale usually takes place in December. Memberships in the gym. Consider buying a summer gym membership and negotiate the best deal. Gyms may be very interested in signing up at this time.

Consider buying a summer gym membership and negotiate the best deal. Gyms may be very interested in signing up at this time. Cinema tickets. During the summer months, many cinema chains offer film programs, which usually contain cheap tickets for children’s films.

Mark your calendar: Father’s Day is June 21st.

Freebie Day: National Donut Day is June 5th.

July

The temperature usually rises in July, but prices for certain items drop. Consider buying this:

Clothing. If you don’t want to wait for the sale at the end of summer, buy clothes now. You will probably find a better price than at the beginning of the season.

If you don’t want to wait for the sale at the end of summer, buy clothes now. You will probably find a better price than at the beginning of the season. Patriotic items. Traders like a reason to celebrate. In the days leading up to July 4th, numerous products in the colors red, white and blue (and in all three colors) as well as sporting goods, jewelry and furniture are usually sold.

Traders like a reason to celebrate. In the days leading up to July 4th, numerous products in the colors red, white and blue (and in all three colors) as well as sporting goods, jewelry and furniture are usually sold. Personal electronics, Black Friday is an important day in November, but many retailers made sales for Black Friday in July, including Best Buy BBY, -0.42% and Amazon AMZN, -1.22% (with Prime Day). Expect discounts in almost every product category.

Mark your calendar: July 4th is July 4th.

Freebie Day: National Ice Cream Day is July 19th and National Lipstick Day is July 29th.

August

End the summer with summer products? That’s right – watch out for the end of season sale in August:

Back-to-school supplies. Back to school marks the need to buy small items like pencils and expensive items like laptops. The closer you get to the beginning of the school year, the better your chances of getting a good price.

Back to school marks the need to buy small items like pencils and expensive items like laptops. The closer you get to the beginning of the school year, the better your chances of getting a good price. Outdoor products. Drive the end of summer with a wide range of lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment.

Drive the end of summer with a wide range of lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment. Swimsuits. Not many bathing days may have passed by August, but this is precisely why swimsuit sales will increase. Buy swimsuits for next year now.

Mark your calendar: The first day of school is usually in August.

Freebie Day: National Waffle Day is August 24th.

September

September is a surprising month for good shopping. Get reasonable prices for these:

Mattresses. September is the time for mattress sales year after year. Expect this in department stores and mattress centers, usually as part of Labor Day sales

September is the time for mattress sales year after year. Expect this in department stores and mattress centers, usually as part of Labor Day sales iPhone. Apple AAPL, -0.29% It is known to announce its new iPhones at the company’s annual keynote in September. Usually, the unveiling follows the expectation of the new models and a drop in prices on the current cell phones.

Apple Domestic appliances. Expect a series of blowout deals, including promotions for large and small devices, in the week leading up to Labor Day.

Mark your calendar: Labor Day is September 7th.

Freebie Day: National Coffee Day is September 29th.

October

Don’t be put off by the purchase costs during the Halloween season. In October there will be numerous offers for these product categories:

Garden furniture. People generally spend less time outdoors when the temperature drops. Expect deals on garden furniture and outdoor living products when summer comes to an end.

People generally spend less time outdoors when the temperature drops. Expect deals on garden furniture and outdoor living products when summer comes to an end. Jeans. Fall inventory arrives in stores in August and September, but you pay the highest price unless you wait a few weeks. October is a good time to buy a new pair of jeans.

Fall inventory arrives in stores in August and September, but you pay the highest price unless you wait a few weeks. October is a good time to buy a new pair of jeans. Sweets. The closer the month is to Halloween, the more likely you are to get a discounted bag of sweets or treats.

Mark your calendar: Columbus Day is October 12 and Halloween is October 31.

Freebie Day: National Taco Day is October 4th.

November

November is the month for Black Friday sales, which means that some of the most popular technology products fall at their lowest prices:

Electronics. Electronics such as tablets, laptops and game systems are the focus of the Black Friday sale. Also pay attention to discounts for smartphones and activity trackers.

Electronics such as tablets, laptops and game systems are the focus of the Black Friday sale. Also pay attention to discounts for smartphones and activity trackers. Domestic appliances. Reserve your main home appliance purchase – refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc. – for Black Friday deals. Sales are often recorded throughout the month.

Reserve your main home appliance purchase – refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc. – for Black Friday deals. Sales are often recorded throughout the month. Tools. Hardware store discount tools, ladders and tool boxes during Black Friday promotions.

Mark your calendar: Thanksgiving is November 26th, Black Friday November 27th and Cyber ​​Monday November 30th.

Freebie Day: National Sandwich Day is November 3rd.

December

The end of the year is only the beginning of discounts in some product categories. Look for sales prices for these items in December:

electronics , These Black Friday electronics deals from late November will spill over into the new month.

, These Black Friday electronics deals from late November will spill over into the new month. Toys. Toys are a popular Christmas gift, and stores typically have large toy sales when the holiday season ends.

Toys are a popular Christmas gift, and stores typically have large toy sales when the holiday season ends. Christmas decorations. From the day after Christmas, you can get deep discounts – often up to 50% – on decorations, wrapping paper, ornaments, artificial trees and similar seasonal items.

Mark your calendar: Christmas is December 25th.

Freebie Day: National Cookie Day is December 4th.

More from NerdWallet:

advertisement