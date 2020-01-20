The best spray-on stain removers

advertisement

Stains are inevitable, so Consumer Reports has just compared several concentrated, spray-on stain removers from Oxi Clean, Shout and Spray n Wash. CR has charged the stain removers with typical – but difficult – stains.

CR uses fourteen samples – each saturated with a different stain – things such as coffee, chocolate ice cream, grass, blood, gravy, cherry juice, lipstick, baby food, used motor oil and mustard.

Testers spray half of each piece of stained fabric with the stain remover, rub the stain remover in the stain, leave it to work for 5 minutes or overnight and then wash it with a normal amount of laundry.

This instrument – a colorimeter – measures the color of the colored tissue samples before and after treatment with the stain removers.

An additional test was done by comparing the stain removers with two of CR’s top rated liquid detergents.

CR took some of the best detergents and applied them to the swatches, rubbed them in the stain and then put them in the wash and washed them. CR discovered that some of these detergents did better than many of the stain removers. In fact, only ONE of the stain removers performed better than the two detergents. It is the OxiClean Max Force Spray.

Or consider the top rated Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release or Persil Pro-Clean Stain Fighter regular detergents. Both came close to the cleaning power of the OxiClean Spray.

