The best scooter riders from NZ competed against each other in Christchurch

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Scooter race Alexandra Madsen catches some air.

Could you pull a finger whip, a triple pin or a nose hinge?

These are just a few of the daring stunts that were shown on Saturday when Christchurch organized the first qualifying round of the International Scooter Association (ISA) Australasian Championship 2020.

Hundreds of people showed up to compete with NZ’s best scooter riders in Washington Way Skatepark.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Deredevil Justin Bucknor in the category 16 & Under.

About 80 riders went to the slopes, bowls and quarter pipes to show their skills and the first place in the men’s category was Aucklander Connor Ransley and Napier’s Alexandra Madsen won the women’s heat.

As overall winner, Ransley received a “wild card” for the ISA World Championship Final, while the top ten riders qualified for the ISA Australasian Regional Final.

ALDEN WILLIAMS / STUFF

Hot-shot Hollie Langley competes in the category under 14.

Each rider was given only 45 seconds to impress the judges, with the difficulty of the tricks being assessed, as well as the diversity, consistency and style of their run.

And while participants were encouraged to show originality and variety, points were deducted for crashes, foot shifts and “sketchy” landings.

The event was the first of eight qualifying rounds in Australia and was organized by the ISA non-profit organization founded in 2011 to develop and manage the sport of scooter riding.

And the NZ representative of ISA, Paul Hill, said that the sport, despite being relatively young compared to skateboarding and roller skating, is gaining popularity worldwide.

“Many people see scooters as a way to get the children to school, but it is now recognized as a sport in itself,” he said.

“We had riders from all over New Zealand and we had really good support, around 500 people.

“The standard was really high. The way I describe the sport is like gymnastics on concrete.”

The other series are being held throughout Australia in February and March before the final in Melbourne in May.

The ISA championship is split into three regions – Europe, North America and Australasia – with each qualifying event for the final to be held later this year.

