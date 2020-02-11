Coyotes President and CEO Ahron Cohen (Matt Bertram / Arizona Sports)

Newsmakers Week 2020 continued on Tuesday with three special guests who joined Doug & Wolf to discuss the status of their teams.

Mike Hazen, GM of Arizona Diamondbacks, and Jason Rowley, President and CEO of Phoenix Suns, and Ahron Cohen, President and CEO of Arizona Coyotes, spoke to 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

Here are some key insights from their on-air segments.

Mike Hazen, General Manager of D-backs

<noscript><iframe title="Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks' General Manager" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/mike-hazen-arizona-diamondbacks-general-manager-2/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

His message to fans after an exhausting offseason of surprise signatures and important contractual agreements with their current players:

“I want the Diamondbacks fans to know that we have done everything we can to improve our squad from top to bottom in the past four months: pitching, bullpen, position players. It doesn’t matter what happens in our league, no matter what else is done in the league to improve clubs, and there has been a lot of that in the National League. It won’t stop us. “

Jason Rowley, President and CEO of Suns

<noscript><iframe title="Jason Rowley, Phoenix Suns President and CEO" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/jason-rowley-phoenix-suns-president-and-ceo/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

About Larry Fitzgerald, the Sun minority owner, will:

“Someone that our players can identify with on another level, someone who gives our owners group a degree of connectivity even though they haven’t played basketball … a Devin Booker, you know, a Deandre Ayton … they can rely on Larry relate because Larry has been there, he did that. He knows what it’s like to be in the spotlight. He knows what it’s like to put all this pressure on you and still act professionally. And here I think he brings more than anything else, he gives these players a role model. “

Ahron Cohen, President and CEO of Coyotes

<noscript><iframe title="Ahron Cohen, Arizona Coyotes' President and CEO" src="https://omny.fm/shows/doug-wolf/ahron-cohen-arizona-coyotes-president-and-ceo/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Whether the move talk has come to a standstill thanks to a new owner group:

“I’m telling you this is a great hockey city. I think you know that. You go back to last season, the buzz that was generated when we did this great playoff push and scratched and scratched it we really the city. It’s going to be a fun month and a half to push the playoffs. Everyone is so close. We focus on that. This is our home and we love it here. “

Follow @AZSports