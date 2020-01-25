The best of the Dolly Parton challenge that the Internet has taken on

advertisement

A Twitter post by state superstar Dolly Parton has triggered a social media challenge that is now pervading the internet.

Earlier this week, Dolly shared an montage of four very different photos that were listed for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Tinder.

The 74-year-old music legend said to her 4.9 million followers: “Get a woman who can do everything [winking face].”

The post has collected 30.9,000 retweets, 211,000 likes and more than a million responses – creating its own viral hashtag #dollypartonchallenge.

And now thousands of other people – including celebrities like Gordan Ramsay, Miley Curys and Mark Ruffalo – have started to share their own views on the challenge.

This post outlines how profile pictures for the same person can differ on different online platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Since LinkedIn is used as a professional area, users are more likely to choose a photo of themselves to attract future employers.

On the other hand, people have highlighted how those in the Tinder dating app are more likely to have a hot selfie on their account.

In the meantime, Instagram photos are considered adventurous and Facebook is used to spread a fun-filled mood.

