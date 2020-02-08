We take the time to review the best new music of the week when tracks from The 1975, Savages’ Jehnny Beth and King Krule and more came onto our essential listening list.

Below we introduce you to the best songs of the week. We highlight the best sounds from artists you know and love, and introduce artists you need to keep an eye on.

Publications by the enigmatic King Krule, the monstrous beach bunny, the outstanding Sharon Van Etten and Nadine Sha ensure a week full of new music.

Let’s take a look at the best new songs of the week with new videos, new sounds and some new recordings:

“Me & You Together Song” – The 1975

Matty Healy and his band The 1975 have shared the brand new visuals for their new track “Me & You Together” and it’s a real journey into the past.

The song’s visuals are heavily influenced by the past and see the band moving their shell necklaces and low-hanging guitars to the fore as they channel the millennium of pop punk. It’s a feeling that spreads all over when this sugary-sweet indie pop track gets the treatment of the 90s.

“Alone, Omen 3” – King Krule

King Krule has released the second single of his upcoming album “Man Alive!” With the new song “Alone, Omen 3”. Released. The title, which includes a video by Archy Marshall’s close friend Jocelyn Anquetil, was also co-written by the artist and director. The video with Marshall, surrounded by his friends, bandmates and co-workers, confirms the message that “you are not alone”.

“I felt like I came out of a dark place and at a high level,” explains Marshall. “I really appreciated the depression … but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now.”

“Beaten” – Sharon Van Etten

Sharon Van Etten doesn’t do much that we don’t love. No matter whether she is composing, performing or even acting, our eyes are on the star. You can imagine how excited we were to find a new track this week.

“Beaten Down is about love, patience and empathy,” said Van Etten in a statement. “It’s about making decisions that change life and are strong enough to survive,” she added. Listen below.

“Flower” – Jehnny Beth

The song was written about a pole dancer who works in a notorious strip club called Jumbo’s Clown Room in LA. The song explores the complex and confusing depths of social depravity, all blended with an inexorable siren quality.

Listen to “Flower” below, the first excerpt from Jehnny Beth’s new solo CD “To Love Is To Live”, released on May 8th.

“Ordinary conversation” – Half Waif

A new record on the way and a new single from Half Waif to celebrate. “Recognizing your own habituality can be depressing or a relief. In Ordinary Talk, I wanted to honor and celebrate my habituality as an incredible instrument that made me feel less alone, ”said Half Waif in a statement. “The song is confirmation that there is no need to correct feeling bad or sick. There is a deep experience that results from feeling emotions at their extremes. And it is indeed this lively, varied disorder that makes us human and ordinary. “

She added: “The corresponding video, written in collaboration with director Kenna Hynes, tracks the progress from isolation to communion as we move from a tableau of a bunch of strange courtiers to the neon lights of a good old house party. And as the song moves and melts away, the cast of characters follows and looks outside: up into the wide night with its disturbing stars, a look at coffee cups and blue TV screens and folded T-shirts – the millions of tiny moments that determine ours days. ”

“Promise” – Beach Bunny

The fourth single from their highly anticipated debut album Honeymoon, which will be released on February 14th via Mom + Pop, is another piece of frenetic bedroom pop, whose pulsating rhythm contradicts its content.

The singer Lili Trifilio speaks of “Promises” – “Promises” is a song about the frustration, doubt and pain before and after a breakup. It is a song about loss and the most vulnerable song on the record. ”

“Ladies For Babies” – Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah’s wonderful talent is returning to our waves when she not only announced a brand new record in Kitchen Sink this week, but also ended the announcement with the first spin of the new song “Ladies For Babies (Goats For Love)”.

Shah said of the route: “My younger brother commented on sexism and painted a picture of a man hugging a goat with the phrase“ ladies for babies, goats for love ”. I always noticed it, I think because it sounded stupid, but really because I already knew what it really meant and intended.

“I also thought of a lot of songs that I would have heard back then, songs that I innocently sang along without questioning the meaning. “Ladies for Babies” is a direct answer to “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base. “

“I swapped the sex and made fun of a husband who expects me as a wife to carry his child and take on the role of the obedient, submissive trophy woman. Only this time the mistress is a farm animal. Much of my album deals with issues of sexism and tradition. I promise it’s not just about bestiality. ”

