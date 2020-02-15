We save you the trouble of resting your annoying thumbs and searching eyes, because we have some of the best new music pieces of the week in this nice little segment.

As with every week in 2020, some strong minds returned to the spotlight this week, especially The Strokes and the first cut of their upcoming album “At The Door”.

This week, some of our favorite artists from Down Under also returned when Alex Lahey and Rolling Blackouts contributed Coastal Fever indie bangers to strengthen their week.

While Grimes and Billie Eilish are some of the biggest names in pop, our list also has room for TOPS, PINS, and Honey Lung to bring us a cool, fresh side of the sound cushion.

So get the best new music of the week straight into your veins without further ado.

“At the door” – the lines

One of the biggest releases of the week came from an old indie act, The Strokes, when they took their first firm step towards their new album The New Abnormal. The group debuted the song at a rally for Bernie Sanders, a democratic hope, but later released it in full HD.

It is a song that The Strokes is likely to split in the middle. But let’s put it this way: if you like Julian Casablancas and the Voidz, you’ll love it. The lo-fi sound is interrupted by vocoder vocals and heavy synthesizers to reinforce the 80s touch. It’s a really gripping track and a dead certificate for after-party bliss.

It is a sound that has been recreated in the epic new video, in which all your favorite animated jewels from the 80s merge into an adventure of more than 5 minutes. With a soundtrack from your favorite New Yorkers.

“Sucker For Punishment” – Alex Lahey

Lahey’s latest release of last year’s brilliant The Best of Luck Club shows in empirical form. It not only offers a riff worth bringing the audience to the stage, but also a deeply moving track.

“We live in a time when the microphone has become a macro,” says Lahey. “I don’t think there has ever been a time when our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on all of humanity and the planet.”

She continues: “Whether it’s an attitude to climate change, the undemocratic ramifications of sharing personal data online with large companies, a lethargic in the face of political engagement, or the need for arbitrary units of engagement to be confirmed by being a rewarding person on social media – we have to assert ourselves before we have major consequences. ”

“Be my friend” – Honey Lung

The latest shoemakers from London, Honey Lung, see the band in their richest structure as they play Devil’s Advocate with the awkwardness of meeting new people. The band has returned on tour after two years to sign on the indie hero label Big Scary Monsters. Now they have released their first new cut “Be My Friend”.

It is a perfect composition of the band’s past and their ever brighter future. In order to channel Britpop’s radiant moments without feeling hacky, the group delivers a track intended for floor dancing in the bedroom.

“Cars in Space” – Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

The Melbourne outfit returned this week to release its new single on Sub Pop Records, along with a brilliant new video co-directed by Far Out’s favorite Julia Jacklin.

There is no way to summarize this track for you without using the sometimes unwanted label “Indie-Pop”. But we mean it in the friendliest way as Rolling Blackouts C.F. have some of the most infectious guitar-driven tracks we’ve heard in a long time. “Cars In Space” is another triumph in music writing that you can move your feet to.

“No time to die” – Billie Eilish

We couldn’t have a summary of the new music of the week without including Billie Eilish’s contribution to the Hollywood Soundtrack Pantheon when she took over James Bond’s “No Time To Die”.

It is a song that breaks records. Eilish is the youngest singer of the Bond theme song of all time and will almost certainly have a chart topper in her hands with the 25th edition of James Bond, which will be released later in the year.

“Witching Hour” – TOPS

“Witching Hour” is a song about accounting. David [guitarist] wrote the chorus of the song, and when he showed it to me, I raved about the idea of ​​a nighttime witchcraft for unconscious thoughts and unpleasant visions, ”singer Jane Penny said of the new song. “The pressure of being female has twisted my experience of my own sensuality in this nightmarish way, and I wanted to articulate it by conjuring up the shameful ways in which traumas arise in dreams.

“In witchcraft there is a feeling of reprisals, retribution as a means of expression, and I wanted to explore this side of female power.”

“Erase Forever” – Grimes

Grimes shared the new single “Delete Forever”, which was taken from their new album “Miss Anthropocene”. The latest song follows on “My Name Is Dark”, “So Heavy That I Fell Through the Earth”, “Violence”, “We Appreciate Power” and “4ÆM”, which will appear on the album released on 21 February is released.

“It’s about losing friends through the opioid crisis and self-loathing that arises when the grieving process mimics the behaviors that kill your friends,” Grimes notes

