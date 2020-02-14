When it comes to filling our cabinets with fashionable finds, Nordstrom never disappoints. We always achieve great results with a fully stocked selection of popular and in-house brands. With winter coming to an end, now is a good time to give our cabinets the TLC they need. Whether you need a loungewear refresh or an outerwear upgrade, we attach great importance to charging all goodies during Nordstrom’s massive winter sale.

Our absolute favorite: We can see why Tory Burch is so popular with so many celebrities thanks to unique staple foods like this Kira Slingback Pointy Toe Flat, which is now largely tagged!

Be sure to shop for the best deals at Nordstrom’s fantastic winter sale. The items are sure to sell out quickly, so we are currently collecting the best finds! We particularly love these offers, selected by the US team and listed below:

12 best-selling sales categories at Nordstrom

1. Up to 50% discount on women’s active clothing

Our absolute favorite: We’ll do so many hands-on activities for active wear, starting with our exclusive Nordstrom Zella line.

See all up to 50% off Activewear Nordstrom offers for women!

2. Up to 65% discount on women’s coats

Our absolute favorite: With over 2,100 glowing reviews, we are tempted to buy this double-breasted Pea & Supply peacoat in every trendy color! Would you like to go one step further? Check out this marked BERNARDO Packable EcoPlume Puffer Jacket!

See all up to 65% off Nordstrom Women’s Coats deals!

3. Up to 70% discount on dresses

Our absolute favorite: This long-sleeved sweater dress with frill trim by Eliza J with frill trim is conservative during the day and easy to dress up in the evening.

See all up to 70% off dresses at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 60% discount on denim for women

Our absolute favorite: We can’t think of a more perfect pair of pants than these AG Ex Boyfriend Crop Jeans, and over 50 reviewers agree!

At Nordstrom you get up to 60% discount on denim offers for women!

5. Up to 50% discount on loungewear

Our absolute favorite: Although we appreciate the trendy look, the silky but soft feel of this Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Lite Island cardigan sold us completely!

See all up to 50% off loungewear deals at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% discount on leggings

Our absolute favorite: We could hardly contain our excitement when we saw these flattering BLANKNYC Fired Up Snakeprint Leggings for sale – while stocks last!

See all up to 60% off leggings deals at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 50% discount on nightwear for women

Our absolute favorite: We are so impressed with the premium quality of these brushed cotton-gingham pajamas from The White Company that we stock up immediately so we can give them to all of our best friends!

At Nordstrom you get up to 50% discount on women’s nightwear!

8. Up to 60% discount on women’s sweaters

Our absolute favorite: Our favorite halogen cashmere sweater with over 900 customer reviews is finally marked and now available in several colors!

At Nordstrom you get up to 60% discount on women’s sweaters!

9. Up to 70% discount on women’s shoes

Our absolute favorites: In addition to the dozens of UGG boots for sale, we also have all of the rarely discounted Tory Burch signature shoes on offer!

At Nordstrom you get up to 70% discount on women’s shoes!

10. Up to 70% discount on women’s boots

Our absolute favorites: Hunter Boots are sold out by the hour and are available again while stocks last!

At Nordstrom you get up to 70% discount on women’s boots!

11. Up to 70% discount on women’s shoes

Our absolute favorite: These Paul Green Upbeat Metallic Low Top Sneakers are our new secret weapon to make all of our casual outfits even more chic.

At Nordstrom you get up to 70% discount on women’s sneaker offers!

12, Up to 60% discount on women’s wedges

Our absolute favorite: We are obsessed with the notched top line of these Yimina Wedge Booties from Lucky Brand!

At Nordstrom you get up to 60% discount on wedge shoes for women!

Our favorite designer brands at the Nordstrom sale

13. Up to 55% off Cole Haan

Our absolute favorite: We feel good if we only look at this Feather & Down Puffer Jacket with faux fur trim!

See all up to 55% off Cole Haan deals at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 50% discount on Topshop

We carry these marked Topshop finds all year round – even if it’s just about the house!

See all up to 50% discount on top shop offers at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 60% discount on the FRAME

Our absolute favorite: These FRAME Le High Waist Exposed Zip Skinny Jeans are one of our favorite pieces in our closet!

See all up to 60% off FRAME deals at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 50% off Gibson

Our absolute favorite: This super soft Gibson tunic has over 700 glowing reviews and we could invent some of them!

See all up to 50% off Gibson deals at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% off Kate Spade

Our absolute favorite: We cannot let this Margaux shoulder bag out of our sight from all the Kate Spade designer finds on offer!

See all up to 60% off Kate Spade deals at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 60% off Ralph Lauren

Our absolute favorite: With this Ralph Lauren wool blend reefer coat, we give all of our winter outfits (and # OOTD photos) an elegant touch that gives the traditional trench coat a chic touch.

See all up to 60% off Ralph Lauren deals at Nordstrom!

19. Up to 60% discount on Michael Kors

Our absolute favorite: These Ava Strappy sandals for sale feel like heaven!

See all up to 60% off Michael Kors deals at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 65% discount on Vince Camuto

Our absolute favorite: The trendy, figure-flattering Vince Camuto blouse is perhaps the most chic top of the season!

See all up to 65% off Vince Camuto deals at Nordstrom!

21. Up to 60% off Tory Burch

Our absolute favorite: We could wear Tory Burch all day every day – but at the moment it’s all about these aviator glasses that we can wear with anything.

See all up to 60% off Tory Burch deals at Nordstrom!

Also check out the unreal discounts on some of our other favorite designers and brands, including:

Buy our favorites!

From printed fur coats and knee-high boots to structured sweaters, the Shop With Us team has put together some of our favorite pieces to get your wardrobe in the right shape. Scroll down to buy our favorite picks!

This fake fur coat

Nordstrom

There is no better way to deal with the cool weather than with fake fur. This chic topper is the epitome of elegance and can be easily carried from the desk to drinks. After we discovered the top shop Anne Faux Fur Crop Coat, all we had to do was add it to our shopping cart!

This short cut, wildly trendy piece lets us rule the streets in style. The super soft faux fur feels like a dream on our skin and offers instant comfort. Complete with cute buttons, a wide collar and a smooth lining, this piece takes chic details to new heights!

Do you see it! Grab the Topshop Anne Faux Fur Crop Coat while it’s still in stock! Check out other fabulous coats to get up to 65% off Nordstrom!

These Frye Melissa Button 2 knee high boots

Nordstrom

For those who love to stock up on boots, finding the pair that checks all the boxes can be quite a challenge. We love designs that feel fantastic on our feet, offer great traction and have a versatile flair. We are very happy to have found the knee-high Frye Melissa Button 2 boot, especially as it is available in several colors.

Our wardrobe made of elegant, vegetable-tanned Italian leather urgently needs this luxurious pair. The boot contours through the ankle ensure a stylish fit that we know and love. Made with a subtle heel, we can feel comfortable all day long. The minimalist hardware gives the shoe a luxurious accent for a polished finish.

Nordstrom buyers can’t stop singing the praises of this boot. Critics love the classic look, while others think it goes well with almost anything in their closets and fits all leg shapes and sizes!

Check it out: Grab the knee-high Frye Melissa Button 2 boot while it’s still in stock! Check out other boots to get up to 70% off Nordstrom!

This super soft knitted sweater

Nordstrom

No wardrobe is complete without a cozy sweater. So of course we noticed the soft structured knitted tunic by Free People! This piece is a great way to stylishly counter cool temperatures. It can be worn almost anywhere so we feel comfortable around the clock.

This design is the gold standard of a relaxed piece and will surely go the distance in our wardrobe. It has a spacious construction and we look forward to layering like a pro all season. This ultra feminine piece made of super soft knit will effortlessly make a chic statement!

Check it out: Grab the soft knitted tunic from Free People while it’s still in stock! Check out other cozy sweaters with up to 40% discount at Nordstrom!

More tips and offers can be found here!

This post is provided by the Us Weekly Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team would like to highlight products and services that could be interesting and useful for our readers. However, the selection of products and services is in no way intended to be a confirmation by Us Weekly or a celebrity mentioned in the post.

