winter stations

The sixth annual design competition is now a firmly established winter tradition in Toronto. Organized by RAW Design, Ferris + Associates and Curio, the event features local and international artists and designers transforming lifeguard stations into art installations that liven up otherwise deserted beaches in the east from the weekend of family day to spring. This year’s theme is Beyond The Five Senses, which means the seven winning installations give viewers an impression of how people understand their world. Check out a preview of this year’s works here.

February 17 – March 31. Kew and Woodbine beaches. Free. winterstations.com

Wavelength Winter solid

The Hidden Cameras and Haviah Mighty stand for the 20th anniversary of the indie music series. Read Stuart Berman’s review of 10 major Toronto albums from 2000.

February 13-16. Longboat hall. $ 20- $ 25, festival pass $ 50.wellengthmusic.ca.

ROM After Dark: wish

The second edition of the museum’s after-hour party features art, music, and burlesque performances for Valentine’s Day.

14th of February. Royal Ontario Museum. 7 – 11:30 p.m. $ 24- $ 30. rom.on.ca/rad.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

Myriam Verreault’s excellent Kuessipan is one of the films shown at TIFF’s youth-oriented film festival.

February 14-16. $ 11.50 – $ 24. tiff.net.

rhubarb Festival

Canada’s longest running festival for new works explores new opportunities in the fields of theater, dance, music and performance art.

Until February 22nd. Friends at the Bad Times Theater. $ 20. buddiesinbadtimes.com.

Toronto Black Film Festival

The eighth festival shows more than 75 films from eight countries, including Bernard Attals Restless, and offers live performances.

12th-17th February at Carlton Cinemas, Isabel Bader Theater, AGO Jackman Hall and Fran’s Upper Deck. $ 12- $ 25, children’s workshops free. torontoblackfilm.com

Grounded

Dora laureate Carly Street (Venus In Fur) plays a fighter pilot whose life unfolds in George Brant’s play.

February 14-29. Tramway Crowsnest. $ 20- $ 29. See listing.

Hamilton

Yo! Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hugely popular hip-hop musical about America’s founding fathers finally comes to town for a limited time.

Until May 17th. Ed Mirvish Theater. $ 50- $ 250, $ 500 bonus. See listing.

Jacques Greene

The London-based LP Dawn Chorus of the electronics producer in 2019 is a fascinating shoegaze channeling dance album with hazy and expansive synthesizers and percussion. Expect his show to be sweaty.

February 15th. Velvet Underground. Doors 10 a.m. $ 15. ticketweb.ca.

DJ Skate Night: Final Skate

Skate on reggae music courtesy of DJs Tasha Rozez and Randee Savage.

February 15th. Harbor center (Natrel Rink). 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free.

Caroline or change

Check out the successful Civil Rights Musical with Jully Black before it ends this weekend. Read Glenn Sumi’s NNNN review here.

Ends on February 16th. $ 39- $ 129. Conservatory. carolinetoronto.com.

Sneaker design workshop

PENSOLE founder D’Wayne Edwards leads 25 workshops on color design and sketching as part of Kuumba.

16th-17th February. Harbor Center. Sun 1 & 4 p.m., Mon 1 & 3 p.m. Free- $ 5 pre-registration. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Family day March for Wet’suwet’en

March in support of indigenous pipeline opponents in Northern BC. Last week, RCMP raided a checkpoint that was the focus of decades of action against the region’s Coastal GasLink and Trans Mountain pipeline plans. The organizers ask the participants to bring banners with them.

February 17, 2 p.m. Free. 750 Bloor West, meet in front of Christie Station. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

