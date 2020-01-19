advertisement

The day has finally arrived. It is the day that we know exactly which Detroit Lions team is considered the best ever. You have probably noticed that this is the 4th and final part of the series. If you have missed the first 3 parts, here is a brief overview of what happened. Feel free to click on each part to read the complete overview of each game. In Part 1, I have broken down the format for this crazy idea and revealed the 8 teams competing to be known as the best Detroit Lions team ever. Part 2 including the results and breakdown of each of the 4 quarter-final games. And last but not least, Part 3 went all over the semifinals and included a breakdown of each of the semifinals matchups.

So let’s figure out without further delay who the best lion team of the Super Bowl era is. Will it be the 1970 Lions led by Greg Landry and Dick LeBeau, or the 1991 Lions, led by Barry Sanders and Chris Spielman? Here we go!

# 1 – 1991 Detroit Lions vs. # 2 – 1970 Detroit Lions @ Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Some Super Bowls don’t live up to their hype, but that was not the case this time when the 1991 Lions set themselves against the 1970 Lions. This game will be remembered as the best Super Bowl in which the lions have ever played.

Las Vegas set the opening line to -3 for the 1991 lions, but that quickly dropped to a pick-em game when it turned out that they were playing their semi-finals with too many blown up footballs, so that they had no advantage at all. Now, I know what you think, why would the point spread if they were playing at a disadvantage? Well, apparently it was an advantage. Rodney Peete, in a secret interview with Peter King of Sports Illustrated, he opened how he prefers his balls.

“I’d rather have them hard. I have always preferred them hard and I will always prefer them hard. “Peete said.

Enough talk about balls! Let’s look at what happened in the game.

The 1st quarter started with a bang like Mel Gray took the opening kick 101 yards back for a touchdown, and Eddie Murray kicked the extra point and gave the 1991 Lions a 7-0 lead. Amazingly, at the next kick-off, Bobby Williams agreed with Gray when he went down the kick-off 97 meters to tie up the game, 7-7. The score remained so until the last game of the 2nd quarter when Barry Sanders, who had only 35 meters up to that point, made what many thought was the best run of his career. Sanders took the handoff and made no fewer than 8 players from the 1970 team miss, en route to a 78-yard touchdown run to set up the 1991 team 14-7 in half.

The 2nd half started much slower than the first, with both teams penalizing their first 2 possessions. With 3:21 remaining in the 3rd quarter, Peete threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted by cornerback from 1970, Lem Barney, who brought the ball all the way back to the 14-yard line of the 1991 teams. This set up a 5 meter touchdown set up by Mel Farr to re-capture the game at 14-14.

In the 4th quarter, both teams switched field goals to make the score 17-17 with 3:20 going in the game. This is when Barry Sanders took over again. The 1991 team started the ball on their own 20-yard line and ran clockwise, as Sanders carried the ball for 10 consecutive games, including during the final game of the ride. He turned around two players and entered the end zone with only 5 seconds left in the game. After scoring the touchdown, Sanders just smiled and threw the ball at the referee, just like he always does. Murray added the extra point to give the 1991 team a 24-17 lead. At what would be the last game of the game, Murray kicked the ball to Bobby Williams, who had already returned a kick back for a touchdown. Williams made things interesting, but was eventually tackled on his own 48-yard line to end the game.

1991 Detroit Lions 24 1970 Detroit Lions 17

So, the Detroit Lions from 1991 perish as the best Lions team of all time, do you agree? I hope you enjoyed reading this series as much as writing it. As always I look forward to your responses! Who do you think is the best Detroit Lions team of all time?

