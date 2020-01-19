advertisement

Welcome back Detroit Lions fans! Are you ready for a playoff football with only Lions teams? Well, you have come to the right place. First, if you didn’t notice it in the title, this is part 3 of a 4-part series in which the top 8 Lions teams of the Super Bowl era are placed in a bracket-like play-off that will ultimately determine which team is the biggest lion team ever! There are links to this Part 1 and Part 2 of the series, in case you missed them. Part 1 contains an overview of what this concept is all about, along with the unveiling of the 8 teams that I chose for the play-off with their respective seeds. Part 2 contains the results and a summary of each game in the 1st round.

Embed from Getty Images

Off to the semi-final! Who goes to the Super Bowl of all-time Lions teams? Time to find out!

advertisement

# 1 – 1991 Detroit Lions (12-4) vs. # 5 – 2011 Detroit Lions (10-6) @ Pontiac Silverdome

In an unforgettable match between two of the best Detroit Lions teams of all time, Barry Sanders broke the NFL record, while the 1991 Lions survived the 2011 Lions to advance to the Super Bowl. Sanders only carried the ball 25 times, but managed to score 345 rushing yards while scoring 4 touchdowns a day, with 3 of the first-half touchdowns from more than 6o yards. With a score of 27-13, the 1991 team had the feeling that they were in control of the game, but the game was not over yet. Matthew Stafford orchestrated a fierce comeback from the 2nd half that fell just behind the win. With: 04 seconds left in the game and the ball spotted on the 11-yard line, Stafford tried to force a ball Calvin Johnson that was intercepted by Bennie Blades in the end zone to close the deal.

1991 Lions 37 – 2011 Lions 31

# 2 – 1970 Detroit Lions (10-4) versus # 3 – 1995 Detroit Lions (10-6) @ Tiger Stadium

In a game that will forever be remembered as the Blizzard Bowl, the Detroit Lions from 1970 fought against the Detroit Lions from 1995 in an almost empty Tiger Stadium. With temperatures as low as 2 degrees, along with 45 mph wind and heavy snow, almost every fan decided to stay home and watch the game from their couch. The 1991 team offered to move the game to the Silverdome, but the 1970 team refused to know very well that they would climb straight into a lion’s den, wait … let alone. Anyway, not one pass was thrown in the entire game and neither team managed to score a single point in the regulation. Barry Sanders, from the 1995 team, was held at 74 yards on 41 carry’s because his team was never able to cross midfield. Finally in the extension, during his 41st and final time of the game, Sanders broke the ball when he was hit by at the same time Dick LeBeau and Lem Barney. LeBeau retrieved the loose ball and returned to the Lions 7-yard line of 1995, setting up a chipshot 24-yard field goal by Errol Mann to win the game.

1970 Detroit Lions 3 – 1995 Detroit Lions 0

The stage is set

This prepares us for the Super Bowl of the greatest Detroit Lions teams of all time. To make it fair, the game is played at the neutral Ford Field, in Detroit, Michigan. Keep an eye on us for part 4 of this series, as the biggest Lions team of the Superbowl era will be determined, while the 1991 Lions and Barry Sanders compete against the 1970 Lions and their fierce defense led by Dick LeBeau and Lem Barney.

advertisement