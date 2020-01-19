advertisement

Welcome back Detroit Lions fans! Are you ready for a playoff football with only Lions teams? Well, you have come to the right place. First of all, if you didn’t notice it in the title, this is part 2 of a 4-part series in which the top 8 lion teams of the Super Bowl era are placed in a bracket-like play-off; in the end it will determine which team is the largest lion team ever! There is a link to this Part 1 of the series in case you missed it. It contains an overview of what this concept is all about, along with the unveiling of the 8 teams I chose for the play-off, and their respective seeds.

Embed from Getty Images

So, without further hassle, let’s watch the first round of match-ups and then reveal the winner of each game. Who do you think will all win? Do you agree with the results? Let me know!

advertisement

# 1 – 1991 Lions (12-4) vs. # 8 – 1993 Lions (10-6) @ Pontiac Silverdome

# 4 – 1997 Lions (9-7) vs. # 5 – 2011 Lions (10-6) @ Pontiac Silverdome

# 2 – 1970 Lions (10-4) vs. # 7 – 2014 Lions (11-5) @ Tiger Stadium

# 3 – 1995 Lions (10-6) vs. # 6 – 1983 Lions (9-7) @ Pontiac Silverdome

# 1 – 1991 Lions (12-4) vs. # 8 – 1993 Lions (10-6) @ Pontiac Silverdome

In a matchup between 2 teams that looked almost identical if it wasn’t for the different color jerseys, Barry Sanders stole the show, as he ran 211 yards for the 1991 team and 181 yards for the 1993 team. But in the end it was the kickers who made the difference as a veteran in the world Eddie Murray kicked 4 field goals for the 1991 team and 2nd year kicker Jason Hanson missed what a game-winning field goal would have been as time went on. When the game was over, Wayne Fontes was seen shaking hands with Wayne Fontes while both smiled from midfield. What a difficult experience that must have been for both coaches. 1991 Lions 23 – 1993 Lions 21

# 4 – 1997 Lions (9-7) vs. # 5 – 2011 Lions (10-6) @ Pontiac Silverdome

This battle between the leading rusher of all time, Barry Sanders and the lion leading passerby of all time, Matthew Stafford is one that will not be forgotten soon. Sanders, from the 1997 team, was able to run unbridled in the first half against the 2011 defense, as he carried the ball 17 times for 230 yards and 4 touchdowns to give his team a 28-0 halftime. However, the 2nd half was a different story because Sanders never even left the tunnel and Captain Comeback, Matthew Stafford gathered the 2011 team for 5 touchdowns in the fourth quarter; including the winner of the game up to Calvin Johnson, with: 05 seconds remaining on the clock. There are reports that Sanders tweeted that he immediately retired, but then picked it up. This has not yet been confirmed. 2011 Lions 35 – 1997 Lions 31

# 2 – 1970 Lions (10-4) vs. # 7 – 2014 Lions (11-5) @ Tiger Stadium

In a game played at Tiger Stadium, in 9-degree weather, the 1970 team was led by Greg Landry could only score 1 touchdown against the 2014 defense, but that was enough. The 2014 team, led by Ndamukong Suh, knew that their work was cut out for them when they found out that the game would be played outside, in cold weather, against a team with a winning record. Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the 2014 team, completed only 13 of 26 passes and threw 3 interceptions, all to cornerback, Dick LeBeau, while Stafford’s series of losses against winning teams continues along the way. 1970 Lions 7 – 2014 Lions 0

# 3 – 1995 Lions (10-6) vs. # 6 – 1983 Lions (9-7) @ Pontiac Silverdome

The final game of the 1st round of the play-offs was the unstoppable 1995 Lions attack against the 2nd ranked Lions defense of 1983, in what would certainly be a great game. Unfortunately for the 1983 team, Barry Sanders, Herman Mooreand Brett Perriman were just too many to handle, as the 1995 Lions scored 21 points in each half to cruise to victory. Sanders raced 26 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns while Moore and Perriman each caught a few long touchdowns. A bright spot for the 1983 team was Billy Sims since he carried the ball 20 times for 174 yards, but only 34 of those yards came in the 2nd half. Eric Hipple and the 1983 team had to start throwing the ball to try a comeback, and couldn’t keep up with the strong scoring of their counterparts from 1995. The comeback never came close. 1995 Lions 42 – 1983 Lions 17

Whew, what a first day of the play-offs! Did it go as expected or were you surprised by the results?

advertisement