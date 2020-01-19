advertisement

Since I was 7 years old, it has always been my dream to watch me Detroit Lions win a Super Bowl. Well, I am now 42 years old, and not only has that dream not been achieved, but it has become more of a nightmare than anything else. September rolls around year after year and I am excited about a new season; the season that the Lions finally win the Super Bowl and make my dream come true. Unfortunately they have always let me down over the past 30 years.

So this time I’m taking it in my own hands. I’m setting up a mythical playoff between the top 8 Detroit Lions teams in the Super Bowl era, and having them play head-to-head in playoff style until a Super Bowl winner is crowned!

Here’s how this is going to work. First of all, my research has been completed and I have found what I think are the top 8 Lions teams since the start of the Super Bowl era. This means that every team was included in the process from 1968 to the present. Secondly, I looked at each team statistically and placed them 1 through 8. Because I was born in 1977 and only really started looking at the Lions until 1984, I obviously didn’t get to see every team, so relying on statistics was what I decided would be the fairest way to sow.

Then I put the 8 teams in a play-off in bracket style. Just like any other 8-team tournament, the quarter-final consists of the # 1 seed against the # 8 seed, where the winner plays the winner of the matchup between the # 4 seed and the # 5 seed. In the bottom of the bracket, seed # 2 plays seed # 7, where the winner plays against the winner of the matchup between seed # 3 and seed # 6. This of course means that the 4 quarter-final winners then play in the semi-final and the winners of those match-ups play in the Super Bowl to determine exactly which Detroit Lions team is the best of all time.

As you may have noticed, this is part 1 of a 4-part series. Part 1 that you are currently reading will consist of a breakdown of what this concept is all about. Hopefully you have an idea of ​​what that is now, and if not, blame your teachers! Part 1 also includes an introduction of the 8 teams I selected to participate in this mythical play-off, along with an overview of each team to remind you what those teams were all about. Part 2 will look at the entire breakdown, in case you missed it, and will include the results of the entire 1st round (quarter-finals) of the play-off, including a summary of each game. Part 3 will review the breakdown, in case you are locked in a dark cupboard, and will contain the 2nd round (semi-finals) of the play-off, including the replays of each game. Part 4 of the series will resume the summary so that you can read it for the fourth time, and of course contain the results of the Super Bowl. It will be a summary of the big game, which without a doubt or argument will determine exactly which Detroit Lions team is the largest of the Super Bowl era. I hope you enjoy this as much as I wrote it. That said, here are the 8 teams that qualified, including their seeds and a brief overview of what each team stood for.

# 1 Seed- 1991 Detroit Lions (12-4)

Embed from Getty Images

Okay, I have to admit that maybe I’m a little biased about this, but the 1991 Lions team, led by Barry Sanders, was the first Lions team that really stole my heart. They really made me excited about football and about the possibility of winning a Super Bowl. If it’s not for the Washington Redskins, I really believe that this team could have won it all. The Lions lost to the Redskins in the first game of the season 45-0 and in the last game of the season, the NFC Championship Game, 41-10. This is also the last season that the Lions won against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, so that has to count for something, right?

# 2 Seed – 1970 Detroit Lions (10-4)

Embed from Getty Images

The 1970 team is perhaps the most balanced Lions team of all time, as they finished second in both attack and defense. The attack was led by quarterback Greg Landry, which started the last 6 games and walked back Mel Farr. The defense, which allowed only 14.4 points per game, was led by Hall of Fame cornerbacks, Dick LeBeau and Lem Barney. The Lions eventually lost in the first round of the playoffs Dallas Cowboys 5-0 in what is still the lowest scoring play-off game of all time. The most memorable part of the season came in week 8 when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Lions 19-17 on a last-second 63-yard NFL record-setting field goal Tom Dempsey.

# 3 Seed- 1995 Detroit Lions (10-6)

Embed from Getty Images

The Lions team from 1995 was an attacking juggernaut led by Barry Sanders, Herman Moore, Brett Perrimanand yes even Scott Mitchell. Sanders ran exactly 1500 meters and caught another 398 meters of passes while scoring 12 touchdowns. Moore then broke the NFL receipt record by catching 123 passes. He was good for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Perriman added 108 catches. He and Moore became the first broad receiver duo in NFL history to grab 100 balls in the same season. In what was a dream season for Mitchell, he threw 4,338 yards and 32 touchdowns to lead the Lions to 10 wins and a berth in the playoffs. Unfortunately, that dream soon turned into a nightmare. Mitchell threw 4 interceptions and the Lions were absolutely destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the play-offs with a score of 58-37 in a game that wasn’t even that close.

# 4 Seed- Detroit Lions 1997 (9-7)

Embed from Getty Images

Barry! Barry! Barry! This Lions team was led by the great Barry Sanders and his search for 2,000 meters. He achieved that goal in the last game of the season. Sanders ended the campaign with 2,053 yards of rushing and 14 total touchdowns, while leading the Lions to a 9-7 record and a playoff appearance. They finished in 3rd place in the NFC Central. In general, this was a solid team that finished 4th in the attack competition and 10th in the defense competition. In the first round of the play-offs, the Lions fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-10, in a game in which Sanders won only 65 yards on the ground. I always felt that this team could have done much more, given the talent they had.

# 5 Seed 2011 Detroit Lions (10-6)

Embed from Getty Images

The 2011 team was in charge Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson, and the rest of a violation that averaged nearly 30 points per game. The attack of the lions ranked 4th in the competition. Stafford was brilliant for most of the year as he threw 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns, a feat he hasn’t been able to sniff since. Johnson was as good as he caught 96 balls for 1,681 yards and 16 touchdowns. Unfortunately, for as good as the attack was, the defense was just as bad as it gave an average of more than 24 points per game. This included giving up 45 when the Lions fell in the first round from the playoffs to the New Orleans Saints 45-28, which again shows that this team is bustling in big competitions.

# 6 Seed – 1983 Detroit Lions (9-7)

Embed from Getty Images

The 1983 team was a defensive team led by Doug English and William Gay. The dynamic duo combined 26.5 pockets and the Lions closed the season as the 2nd ranked defense in the entire competition. The offense, on the other hand, led by Eric Hipple, struggled throughout the season and could never really gain strength. Hipple threw only 12 touchdowns, while he threw 18 passes that were intercepted by the other team. Even unbalanced, the Lions were able to qualify for the play-offs and almost made a splash. In the first round of the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Lions 24-23, as Eddie Murray missed a 44-yard field goal, with only 5 seconds left in the game. Once again, the lion fan all over the world had their hearts drawn when the victory was in hold.

# 7 Seed 2014 Detroit Lions (11-5)

Embed from Getty Images

Unless you are lucky enough to have one of those memory gumsticks from the movie, Men in Black, you must still have fresh memories this season. The 2014 Lions were led by Ndamukong Suh, and a defense that finished the season in 2nd place in the league in allowed points, with only 16.8 points per game. Unfortunately, the offense, believed to be a force that entered the season, has done absolutely nothing to help the cause. They were only able to contribute 20.1 points per game, making them 23rd in the league in that category. 11 wins are in my opinion very misleading and realistic considering this was not such a great team. They went 1-5 against play-off teams, including a loss of 24-20 in the first round of the play-offs to the Dallas Referees, I mean Cowboys.

# 8 Seed – 1993 Detroit Lions (10-6)

Embed from Getty Images

Frankly, I had the hardest time determining the 8th and final team for this play-off. I think the 1983 team was the best team that remained, although not much. This team was average at best, and to be honest, I have no idea how they could win 10 games and participate in the playoffs. The bright spot of the season were again the great Barry Sanders. Although Sanders only played in 11 of the 16 games in the regular season, he was able to hurry for 1115 yards, an average of 101.4 yards per game. When it came to the play-offs, the Lions made a good attempt, but were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 28-24 as Brett Favre passed 3 touchdowns, all ahead Sterling Sharpe.

So those are the 8 teams that I have chosen to participate in a play-off that will determine which Detroit Lions team is the best of all time. I can promise you that when everything is said and done, one of these Lions teams will be crowned Super Bowl champions! Please come back the next day as we get closer to the Super Bowl to read parts 2, 3 and 4. You will not be disappointed!

