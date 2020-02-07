Sofia Matias

February 7, 2020

Pop culture fans meet in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and more

It is almost the congress season again and the bank accounts will soon shake among pop culture fans. Cosplayers will ignore their projects until the crisis is inevitable and sleep is a distant endeavor, comic readers will look for that elusive number that is missing from their collection, and autograph hunters will keep trying what they tell and tell their favorite actors and actresses Artists when it’s time to get close to your table.

Comic book conventions have become very popular in recent years thanks to events such as the San Diego Comic-Con. So don’t be discouraged from attending such an event if you’re not a full member of the Geek Society. They are a fun day (or weekend) for the whole family with like-minded people, and there is something for everyone. What’s not to like?

Here are the best conventions to be held across the UK in 2020.

Showmaster events

Showmasters organize “the coolest events in the world” in their own words, and we are sure that many people would agree. This company, which extends beyond the borders of Great Britain, is definitely trying to satisfy as many fans as possible, from classic film fans to certain fandoms like Star Wars or Star Trek.

When it comes to the more classic Comic-Con format, Showmasters organizes the obligatory London events “London Film & Comic Con Spring” (Saturday, February 29th – Sunday, March 1st) with guests like Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street), Clark Gregg (Agents of Shield and Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars) were already present and London Film & Comic Con (Fri 24th – Sun 26th Jul) welcomed John Wesley Shipp (The Flash) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) Riz Ahmed (Rogue One) and more.

Outside the English capital, geeks can also look forward to Showmaster events in Milton Keynes (Sat 25-Sun 26 Apr), Glasgow (Sat 15-Sun 16 Aug) and Birmingham (Sat 5-Sun 6 Sep).

London Film & Comic Con Spring, Olympia, Sat 29 Feb – Sun 1 Mar, times and prices vary. Visit showmastersevents.com for more information.

Glasgow Comic Con

monopoly Events

Monopoly Events is relatively new to the comic convention scene and has been making waves since its inception in 2015 under the motto “For the fans, by the fans”. Don’t be fooled by its short history though, as they have brought some big names to Britain in recent years, including William Shatner (Star Trek), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV) and David Hasselhoff (Baywatch).

Surprisingly, their biggest event (for people who rightly believe comic drawbacks are very London-oriented) is in Liverpool (Fri 6th-Sun 8th March), and in the lineup for 2020 is Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings)), David Harbor (Stranger Things), Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) and many other international stars. Don’t forget that comic stars John McCrea, Nigel Parkinson and Lee Bradley are ready to meet their eager fans.

If Liverpool is a little out of the way for you, you can either go to Edinburgh (Sat 10th-Sun 11th October) or Manchester (to be confirmed).

Comic Con Liverpool, Exhibition Center, Fri 6th – Sun 8th March, times and prices vary. Visit monopolyevents.co.uk for more information.

MCM Comic Con

MCM (via ReedPOP) know how to trigger a good geek event across the UK. Their flagship, MCM London Comic Con, takes place twice a year in the English capital and has attracted stars like Anthony Daniels (Star Wars), Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who), Charles Martinet (Super Mario) and Sebastian Stan (Marvel)) and Alan Tudyk (Firefly).

With highlights such as a comic village, several stages full of appealing panels, a tattoo studio and workshops, the entire cast of the popular Dungeons & Dragons web series will be featured at this year’s first event in London (Fri, May 29-31) Critical to see his role. Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe and Matthew Mercer, all professional speakers by profession (and geeks of your choice), will delight fans with stories from their roles. Play streaming adventure.

MCM London Comic Con, ExCel, Fri 29th – Sun 31st May, times and prices vary.

Visit mcmcomiccon.com for more information on this and other events in Birmingham (Sat 21 – Sun 22 March and Sa 14 – Sun 15 November), Manchester (Sat 1 – Sun 2 August) and Glasgow (Sat 26 – Sun 27 September )) and London (Fri 23 – Sun 25 Oct).

Glasgow Comic Con

This BHP Comics project celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2020 and takes Glasgow by storm on July 4th. This event, which focuses more on comic at Comic-Con, welcomes a number of comic artists and writers from Scotland and beyond from Glasgow to famous names in hidden comic treasures. Younger fans can also take part in a variety of children’s events and have fun, and there will be the usual cosplay competition for more demanding visitors.

Glasgow Comic Con, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Sat 4th July, 9.30am-6.30pm, price to be confirmed. Learn more at glasgowcomiccon.com.

Glasgow Comic Con, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2020, is a very popular annual event that focuses on the presentation of sequential art and again hosts a wide range of established and emerging artists from around the world.

