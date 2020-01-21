The best bullish case ever made for Tesla, according to the famous Tesla Bear

advertisement

Whitney Tilson once bet that Tesla would not report a profitable quarter in 2019. He lost. The former hedge fund manager also predicted “the beginning of the end” for the stock early last year, with a target price of $ 100 by 2020. Also a misfire.

The bear has been put down recently as stocks keep hitting record highs and rosy forecasts continue to pile up. Ark Investment’s Catherine Wood, for example, sees $ 6,000 a share, and New Street has just launched a $ 800 target, to name a few.

Love is definitely in the air.

But of all the bullish cases he’s seen recently, Tilson writes Arne Alsin of Worm Capital for what may be the best version of Tesla he has ever read in a post posted on ValueWalk this week.

Alsin describes Tesla as “the best investment opportunity in the market today” and has bought enough to make it his biggest stake, followed by Amazon

and Netflix

, He says that by 2030, Tesla, which is only in the “second or third inning” of its growth story, could become one of the country’s five most valuable companies.

“Tesla is enjoying immense demand worldwide, especially in Asia, and the brand is being shown a high level of customer loyalty – similar to Apple

Alson wrote. “In the meantime, the company is beginning to expand into other industries (including energy and autonomous ridesharing) and into several regions (Europe, Asia), each worth several trillion US dollars.”

He said the catalysts that will drive share growth in 2020 include the inclusion of S&P 500, sparkling demand in China, and the introduction of the Model Y transition in multiple markets. In addition, Tesla’s “significant lead” in terms of the autonomy and viability of its self-driving Robotaxi network would be the driving force once the broader market realized the potential of both.

“I see the company as an undervalued growth company with significant upside potential in the short term and incredible long-term prospects,” said Alsin.

He didn’t announce exact price targets, but said his forecast was consistent with Tesla’s $ 4,000 per share, $ 1 trillion target by 2030.

“Depending on certain factors that may emerge over the next few years – from battery improvements to fully automated driving capabilities – I think it’s only a question of when and not whether Tesla will achieve these ratings,” he wrote.

As for Tilson, he no longer hits the table as a Tesla short, but he’s still far from accepting the future when viewed through such bullish lenses.

