A student government committee at the University of California at Berkeley voted against a resolution condemning a presentation of a pro-Palestinian student group.

Associate students from the University of California Senate Committee met on Monday evening to discuss the resolution tabled by a Jewish student senator, Milton Zerman.

The 4: 1 vote took place a week after the committee adjourned a meeting after pro-Palestinian members argued in the crowd and Zerman, according to the student newspaper The Daily Californian. Dozens of students spoke for and against the bill last week and Monday.

The display includes photos of Fatima Bernawi, Rasmea Odeh and Leila Khaled, whom Bears for Palestine called “Palestinian leaders” and who were all convicted of terrorist attacks in Israel. The resolution, entitled “Condemn bears for Palestine for their exhibition at Eshleman Hall, which glorifies violent terrorists,” urged the group to “significantly alter” or remove these photos.

“Obviously Berkeley doesn’t agree with hate,” campus senior Nathan Bentolila said at the meeting, the Daily Californian reported. “To be honest, I have very little to say – the Jewish community is more than disappointed.”

Many of the Jewish students who attended the meeting to support bears for Palestine shouted to Bentolila: “You don’t speak for us”.

In a statement sent to students, UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ admitted that Jewish students have the right to “feel dismay and concern about the photos.” At the same time, she said that “each side has the same right to express and hear their perspective,” reported J. The Jewish News of Northern California.

