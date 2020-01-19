The beloved Baytown business owner dies after more than 40 years of service in the community

advertisement

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) – The longtime owner of a popular company in Baytown had a lot of support on Saturday.

Daniel Perez has been an integral part of the community as the owner of C&D Grocery and Bakery for more than 40 years.

The popular breakfast taco spot has seen many ups and downs, including a fire in 2018.

A donation was paid on Saturday to support Dan’s family in funeral expenses after his death.

Hundreds appeared in honor of “Dan the Burrito Man”, including the city’s mayor.

“I think we will feel the effects of Dan’s loss for many years to come,” said Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo. “We certainly wish the family the best as they recover from this loss, and for the future, that the company continues to welcome the entire community in Baytown and surrounding communities.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Dan's family with funeral expenses.

