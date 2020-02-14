Supreme Court security personnel immediately took action after a bomb scare triggered by a pocket with a beeping power bank.

The area in court 4, which normally remains crowded, has been blocked off by security guards for a while.

Security officials said the bag was emptied in an isolated place, and the beep was found to come from an energy bank.

“We deposited the unused bag together with the power bank in the control room,” said the official.

The trial before the Apex Court was unaffected during the turmoil in its corridor.

