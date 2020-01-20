The bedroom of Norfolk gets a makeover from Monster Jam

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – A young Monster Jam fan got a cool surprise on Thursday afternoon when he got home and discovered that his room had a giant face lift.

Monster Jam and Procter & Gamble, together with partner Operation Homefront – a national non-profit organization serving American military families – changed Christian Andrews’ bedroom.

They had stuff from different Monster Jam trucks to make the surprise extra fun. Christian’s father, Robert, serves as a second-class petty officer in the USS Arlington.

Scooby-Doo monster truck driver Linsey Read made a pit stop to help with the transformation, along with a representative from Procter & Gamble and volunteers from Operation Homefront.

The family, along with several other coastal families from Virginia, received military tickets for the show that rolled through the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.

