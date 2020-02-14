There are people in our life whom we spontaneously find sympathetic, as well as those whom we find unpleasant. There are those whose friendship we willingly seek, and those who leave us completely cold. There are those who we judge positively, who we call “nice people”, and those who, no matter what they do, are simply on our blacklist.

And then there are those we envy. We just can’t change it. They have the qualities that we lack; They move in the circles we want, but not. They have a number of advantages over us, both physically and materially. Envy gnaws at us. Try how we want, we can’t stop thinking about them, comparing ourselves to them, and introducing ourselves in their shoes. From one moment to the next we are either angry with them or we settle in our own thoughts until we cripple ourselves.

But what if all of these people were sent by God to welcome them to our hearts?

Every encounter is a confrontation with a new secret

There was a time when children were taught the virtue of hospitality to leave the door open to offer protection to someone who was lost, to have a place at the table ready to welcome a poor man to the the door knocks. Today children are taught to be suspicious. We tell them that there is nothing more dangerous than trusting someone you don’t know, or worse, welcoming them. Soon we mistrust everyone. And because we don’t trust anyone anymore, it’s a virtue to surround ourselves with a vacuum. But contrary to popular thinking, cutting yourself off doesn’t make peace. It is a state of the “Cold War”. Rejecting others just like using them is not a gospel attitude.

The right attitude is openness to the presence of others. It is true that every newcomer who comes into our lives is both a threat and a promise. If we are not careful, we become suspicious of each other and even reject each other. We react like a dog whose fur bristles when a stranger approaches. These reflexes must also be evangelized. It is not easy, but it is liberating. Every encounter is a confrontation with a new secret that has surprises in store. “Do not miss to show hospitality to strangers, because this has caused some angels to entertain unexpectedly” (Heb 13: 2).

What if the other gentleman came to us?

Considering the “other” as your brother, that is, someone with the same flesh and spirit as you, with the same divine origin and a share in the same inheritance … does that not already indicate eternal life? In the Kingdom, each of us will open the treasure of our hearts and we will be known as we really are: much better than we appear. It will be real happiness. And it is possible to open up this happiness here and now.

Isn’t it true happiness to be greeted and loved without suspicion who we are? “If you want people to do something to you, do it to them,” says the Lord (Luke 6.31). What if “the other” the Lord came to you (see Mt 25.40)? And what if this is the chance we were hoping for the moment the Lord sends us what could change our lives? “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” (Mk 11.9).

Brother Alain Quilici