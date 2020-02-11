A very special moment took place on this day in 1964: The Beatles, right after one of the largest known TV performances, were performed live for the first time for an American audience. Now you can see the entire performance below, including the banter between the songs.

John, Paul George, and Ringo spoke not only of the city, but of the whole damn country when they landed in Washington. When Ringo Starr landed and was received by reporters with microphones, he said, “It’s great to be here in New York.” After the correction, he shrugged. “Oh, is that the right place? I don’t know … I was traveling so fast,” he smiled brightly and went on. Could you blame him?

It had only been two days since the Beatles established themselves as world-famous, and most likely their heads were spinning. The group had appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, and America was still swaying from its breakthrough performance. It was an unprecedented show, with 73 million people present to catch a glimpse of Beatlemania. Now these happy fans in Washington had the opportunity to experience the Fab Four up close.

It was an opportunity few wanted to miss, and it meant that when the group arrived in the country’s capital, thousands of screaming girls were waiting for them. Given the wave of optimism that the band triggered after the mourning for President Kennedy’s murder, which had taken place only days before, this seemed an appropriate measure.

Another reasonable measure was to ensure that Washington D.C. was the first show on the tour. A Washington DJ was the first American radio station to play “The Beatles” and the group paid back the friendliness of the city by making it their first stop.

One thing is certain: The Beatles would never forget their debut show across the pond. The band performed in the group, surrounded by an army of police officers who moved their set and instruments to face different parts of the audience, the screaming was so intense. But somehow the band kept their innocence and presented their material with the expectation that nobody would know them. You were absolutely wrong.

Photo credit: Brownwell

In a very short time, America had incorporated the Beatles into their lives. Possibly compounded by the tragic loss of Kennedy, the Beatles’ arrival placed a Union Jack patch over the healing wound.

The set was full of incredible moments with songs like “Please, Please Me”, “All My Loving”, “She Loves You” and so many others (full set list below), but this newly discovered video offers two important insights.

First, the band’s entrance is like nothing you have ever seen before. Even if rock music followed almost six decades from that moment, we can’t remember an entrance as charged as this. It is pure pandemonium with the uncomfortable feeling that this phase could be rushed by thousands at any time. It makes for an exciting performance.

Second, while the full concert gives us a look back at the Beatles performance, the moments in between are the most revealing. They shared jokes, the knowing smile, the recognition of the mania they cause – everything is contained in snippets of interlude singers. It is a pleasure to see.

So let’s take a quick look back at The Beatles’ chaotic US live debut.

The Beatles live in Paul McCartney’s Washington Coliseum on Vimeo.

Roll Over Beethoven 5:10

From me to you 7:45

I saw her standing there 10:20

This boy 13:50

Everything I love 16:40

I want to be you, man 19:30

Please, please 22:45

Until you were 25:00

She loves you 27:18

I want to hold your hand 31:00

Twist and Shout 34:30

Long Tall Sally 38:10