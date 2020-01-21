The Beatles fought racism by refusing to perform, 1964

advertisement

In 1964, the Beatles made a big step towards segregation by refusing to play a show that had split the audience without their consent.

The legendary Liverpool foursome, who expressed support for the U.S. civil rights movement, refused to give a special concert at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. When the pressure of Beatles defiance threatened to subside, the concert officials finally allowed the separate audience to band together. When John Lennon took the stage, he said: “We never play in front of a separate audience and we won’t start now.”

“I’d rather lose our appearance money,” he added.

The details of the incident were later recorded in Ron Howard’s comprehensive documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week. “Your first controversial political stance had nothing to do with Vietnam but with segregation in the south,” director Howard said. “They found that one of their concerts in Jacksonville, Florida should be separate, and they refused to do it that way. They even had in their contract that they would not play in front of a separate audience. It was a ridiculous idea for her, ”he added.

“But it was clear to them, and that’s the position they took, and lo and behold, they separated this concert from the competition,” he continued. “Often the world affected what the Beatles went through, and the Beatles influenced how the world looked at things.”

Paul McCartney remembered the incident and later recalled, “When we made the film, all of these little facts came out and Ron and his team went through them. We wanted to play Jacksonville in the US and we found that it was a separate audience – one side is black, the other white – and it just seemed so crazy that we couldn’t understand it. So we just said, “We don’t play this!”

“The concert we did was the first non-separate audience,” he adds. “And there was a girl, Kitty, who remembers the first contact with whites well, in a concert situation.

“So I’m very proud of it and it actually ended in our contract -” I’m not going to play a separate audience “- and at that time it was just common sense for us. But it turned out to be quite a statement.”

A year later, the Beatles secured an official contract, signed by manager Brian Epstein, stating that the band “shouldn’t be required to perform in front of a separate audience”.

