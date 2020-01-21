The beat goes on: Tigers increase intensity during bowl training on Tuesday

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

2019-12-17 16: 27: 11.0

Tee Higgins wore a green jersey, but moved well during the periods that were open to the media on Tuesday.

CLEMSON – Tuesday’s Fiesta Bowl training shows Clemson # 3 increases intensity as the tigers prepare for Ohio State.

Last week’s first bowl training consisted of players dancing and having fun, and the music started with a selection of holiday favorites.

Tuesday was different – the music moved away from normal hip-hop / rap and some rock favorites that are on the usual practice list and had more of a hard rock feel, including AC / DCs Prison break, Heck, even Kenny Loggins Autobahn in the danger zone released, although it is not a hard rock.

The added pace and beat led to excessive training – the players sprinted between the exercises with urgency and the coaches ensured that their voices were heard. Brent Venables worked with special teams and then defense, looking like he was in game week mode.

Yes, these tigers get the horse chestnuts in shape.

* The former Clemson Tight End Keith Jennings is now a Buffalo Bills Scout and was present. Homer Jordan joined him, leading the Tigers to their first national championship in 1981. It is always special when the legends return.

* Wide Receiver Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross were wearing green jerseys (limited contact) at the beginning of the training. Both players seemed to be moving well and showed no discomfort during the exercises. Therefore, the green jerseys are probably just a precaution.

* Defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies and cornerback AJ Terrell wore yellow jerseys (no contact) and Jefferies spent the first part of the training session walking around the outer boundaries of the practice fields.

* Linebacker Bryton Constantin missed the season when he recovered from two cruciate ligament injuries, but he takes his job as a team leader seriously. Constantin is in the thick of the action, and that includes running onto the field to encourage his defensive teammates. I wrote when he was recruiting that he was a future team leader, and he hasn’t disappointed since he was on campus.

And not that it matters, but Constantin has warmed up with his assistant Xavier Brewer and he can turn the football – perfect spirals and zippers up to 45 meters long without much effort.

* Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney worked with special teams and Tyler Grisham worked with the wide-angle receivers, the first time that we saw Grisham only with wide-angle receivers.

* We were able to watch the early part of the training by special teams and Kicker B.T. Potter worked with the right hash. Potter had trouble getting the right hash this season. He was perfect in the six attempts I saw.

* We watched the first team run for a few minutes against the scout team and both linebacker James Skalski and cornerbacker Derion Kendrick had impressive interceptions.

