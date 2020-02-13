It’s one of the big debates of flying whether you lean back or not.

In the red corner – the couches. You paid for your seat; It is designed so that it can sit back. So press the button as soon as you have reached the cruising altitude.

In the blue corner – the ones never lying. You penetrate into the room of your fellow travelers, which of course is already extremely limited.

A restless balance has been established over the years (at least ask if you want to sit back, re-seat at mealtimes), but sometimes, only sometimes, the fight boils over.

On a recent American Airlines flight to the United States, a passenger decided to shame a fellow passenger who “hit” and pushed their seat after leaning it back.

The two-hour flight ran from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Wendi Williams released a clip of the man after she said he repeatedly hit her spot.

“Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I leaned back in my seat and punched about nine times – HARD, that’s when I started filming him and he resigned himself to this behavior (sic).”

She said after the plane reached cruising height, she leaned back in the seat, but put it back up while eating. Then she leaned back and the nudging started.

What increased the heat even more was what happened next. Williams said a flight attendant then offered him a rum and then threatened her with further measures on landing.

“I’m in pain,” Williams wrote. “I still have a neck disc that’s not overgrown – the first one that gives me some mobility. It’s scary because it’s the kind of injury that could cause this. I’m grateful for the limited movement I still have have and shouldn’t have to endure repeated punches, “tweeted Williams.

“When the flight (companion) came. She rolled her eyes and said,” What? “Then she told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It is against the law. I asked her for her name and she gave me an indication of passenger disruption!”

The video posted on Twitter did indeed share the opinion.

Some wonder if this is the whole story, while others support the “puncher”.

“Why were you so ruthless? Leaning back on airline seats is such a stupid move. I admire its resilience,” said one.

“It was a plane, not your private lounge. You don’t lean back so much that you face someone else. That’s why the flight attendant reprimanded you. Get a clerk.”

Others supported Williams.

“Using a standard function for the purpose it was intended for is not an excuse for this man to bully you into submission. Shame on AA. Would he have done this to another man?”

“If he doesn’t like reclining seats, he should have taken it up with the airline. They sit back for a reason and can be used.”

A spokesman for American Airlines said: “We are aware of a customer dispute that occurred on January 31 on Republic Airways’ American Eagle flight 4392.

“The safety and comfort of our customers and team members are top priorities for us, and our team is investigating the problem.”

