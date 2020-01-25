The battle for the queer refugee episode of Little America

advertisement

LITTLE AMERICA (Lee Eisenberg, Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani). Eight episodes stream on Apple TV +.

Making a show about queer refugees in America with real queer refugees is easier said than done.

When NOW caught up with Canadian director Stephen Dunn to talk about his episode of Apple TV +’s Little America, he was on his way to the Los Angeles premiere and should have been in a party mood.

Instead, he had just discovered that one of his protagonists, Adam Ali, no longer had access to a flight to the US.

Ali, who is queer, plays a gay Syrian man in The Son, the last episode in the anthology series, which premiered on January 17 on the streaming platform. He was reportedly sent away on January 22 at an airport in Dublin on the way to attend the premiere a day later.

Ali has the British nationality, but was born in Libya – one of the countries targeted by President Trump’s controversial travel ban.

“He called me early this morning from the airport, crying,” Dunn says, his voice shaking with emotion. “He is such an integral part of this story. He made a great sacrifice, came out and was part of this story. He did that to be the show (on TV) that he never grew up with.”

Ali’s situation is the last unrest in Little America, co-developed and co-created by Lee Eisenberg and The Big Sick duo Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. The news came when Dunn, who directed the 2015 film Closet Monster, and his co-writer Amrou Al-Kadhi discovered that The Son has been banned from being broadcast in 10 countries in the Middle East and Russia.

A representative for Apple did not respond to a request for comment to confirm the reported ban.

Little America is inspired by real immigrants and refugees living in the US (Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta directed the pilot, about an Indian family being deported.) The son is based on the story of Shadi Ismail, a Syrian man who became malicious attacked and threatened with his own father’s death because he is gay. In the tender episode of Dunn, Haaz Sleiman plays Rafiq, the loving but wounded son. He escapes from his parental home to Damascus and finds a hopeful, enthusiastic and protective gay friend in Ali’s Zain, which he follows to the US. The episode, which is about gays who find intercourse, gives Little America a powerful conclusion.

“Strange people always try to redefine what family means and what community is,” says Dunn, “because we didn’t all have that.”

He regards the chosen family as the empathetic thread between gay and refugee experiences – the story of Ismail happens to be about both.

Dunn moved himself after being kicked out of his family’s home in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The filmmaker found his community in Toronto.

“For the most part there is a lot of alienation that you experience as a queer,” says Dunn. “Although the story of Rafiq is specific to a strange Muslim experience, it is in a way so universal that everyone can relate to some of the most important themes.”

That is why Dunn and his co-workers are devastated that queer viewers in countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Russia cannot watch the episode.

“We receive hundreds and hundreds of messages a day from people who want to see it desperately and have no way of seeing it,” the director says. “You forget that this situation is extremely real and affects millions of people around the world.”

Dunn points out that the biggest impact of the show is that it exposes viewers who can be homophobic about the humanity of queer characters.

“It really requires exposure – to know someone who is going through something – before you really really empathize,” says Dunn. “I believe in humanity and I believe that people really care.”

But for Dunn, the setbacks of the episode have made it difficult to celebrate Little America’s debut. The hatred and ignorance that the episode radiates push back into real life.

“Now we are in a situation where life imitates art that imitates life,” says Dunn. “This process was so difficult from the start.”

Getting the episode was full of challenges. The first was casting Ali. His Libyan birth certificate meant that he could not obtain a US work visa and Dunn refused to cast someone else. Instead, he moved production to Montreal.

Dunn and Ali assumed that the actor would be great to travel to Los Angeles as a visitor with his invitation to the premiere. That turned out not to be the case.

Days after taking office in 2017, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that imposed restrictions on travelers from Muslim countries. The latest version of the ban imposes travel restrictions on citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, Venezuela and North Korea. Earlier this week, Politico reported that Trump is considering extending the ban.

Ali started his trip to Los Angeles from Manchester via Dublin on January 22, after he received his travel permit, he says NOW. In Dublin, he was separated from his agent, with whom he was traveling, at the American custody and taken to a waiting room for interrogation.

“We grew up as an asylum seeker with my family in the UK and we often found ourselves in confined spaces where governments questioned us,” he wrote in an email. “I immediately felt nervous.”

Ali showed customs officials his premiere invitation and an employment contract as proof that he would return. He describes himself as the ideal visitor except for one detail: last year he briefly visited Libya to attend a cousin’s wedding.

“The officer stopped questioning me and detailing the Law on Executive Order 13769,” wrote Ali, adding that he maintains an optimistic and resilient attitude.

“There is always tomorrow, right?” He says. “I was attracted by my character Zain because of (his) ability to find the light in the darkness. It’s much easier for me to compartmentalize and block yesterday’s events, but I’d like it to be important to have a conversation, and being vocal is a way to do that.

“As part of Little America, I have found a family that sees and celebrates me,” Ali continues. “Cinema must be a reflection of our societies, so let’s ask for more display of our screens. The ‘travel ban’ ultimately suppresses me; the opportunities I have access to, the stories I can play a role in. To help carry something and bring something to the table, I believe that you have to take a seat, otherwise it will not be a level playing field .. As long as there is a general generalization, as imposed by the prohibition, millions of people like me will be stopped today to participate can take part in changing the world. ”

