I can’t be the only one who doesn’t get upset about such photos and short videos as we really don’t get much about The Batman. People tend to excite moments like this by trying to create the excitement that comes with a full trailer unveiling, but in reality we’re getting part of the core behind the scenes that many people may be looking forward to shortly before looking away, we conclude that not much is happening and that there is still a lot to do regarding the finished product. So far, it looks like this next version of Batman could be a bit updated, which is easy to guess since the days of Gotham, which look like a massive nightmare sparked by a crazy sculptor, have long been over Clooney took off his suit. Batman’s current feel is still a little dark and somber, as if Gotham is meant to be a place where the light just never shines completely, a place where the darkness is the default and the sun is a rare occurrence. This may feel a little extreme, but there are times when the Batman story is hidden most of the time in the shadows. Christian Bone from We Got This Covered has more to add in his own words.

pic.twitter.com/A1AHzxtBO5

– BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Moonwarp) January 6, 2020

Needless to say, it will be interesting to see where the Batman story comes from in this next version, as the popular idea was to present him with a series of flashbacks as Batman already to explain how he did this came its current state. Christopher Nolan, of course, made three films to establish and maintain Batman’s identity. At the same time, he has found a way to help the dark knight evolve from a high-spirited young man who has just learned how to fight crime to an aging crime fighter who is broken and ready to withdraw from the long battle. Unless Matt Reeves had the same plan and is hoping for a trilogy, that movie will have to stick to and work on a timeframe, or the movie is likely to feel too hasty. So far, many people have expressed the hope and trust that this film needs because we are fair. Batman has gone through many remakes over the years and very few of them have been loved as desired. The idea of ​​Batman, the hero, the icon, the vigilante, has been around for so long that it is bad for many people. Batman is generally not badly talked about, but there are plenty of people who openly criticize the live action films, as some of them were pretty bad.

There are still a lot of people willing to look for the best when Pattinson packs his suit because they think he can pick up the coat and let it work for him. The only hesitation I see with this thought is that many people thought that Ben Affleck would rock the Bruce Wayne suit and part, and that he ended up fueling him as hard as some of the others. The only statement about how great his superpower was that he was rich was only one aspect among several that soiled the character and made him a little less attractive as a DC hero. The rumor, however, is that Matt Reeves doesn’t even want this film to be associated with the DCEU, a feeling that has divided people who want to see Batman again with his Justice League colleagues, and those who do Feeling Reeves is right, since then Batman and the rest of the DC heroes haven’t really done well as a unit. ScreenRant’s Nicholas Raymond has more to say about this. There is at least one theory that DC heroes can do well on their own, but are not coherent enough to get together as a group or able to watch their own films and are therefore simply too much ego, to try stuffing yourself in a movie. I would suspect the latter, since DC has been pretty full of its own for a long time, rightly in some cases, but annoying in most.

Only time will tell how this Batman film is recorded and whether Pattinson will actually be the right person for it. On a set photo, however, it’s difficult to say a lot, apart from the fact that things are developing.

